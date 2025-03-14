The defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad embraced the festive spirit of Holi at the team hotel, celebrating the festival of colours with enthusiasm on Friday (Mar 14). The players and support staff took a break from their rigorous pre-season preparations to indulge in traditional Holi celebrations, exchanging colours, laughter, and camaraderie.

Same same but different 💜😍 pic.twitter.com/ewPXfwLIyB — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 14, 2025

Amidst a splash of bright hues, KKR stars including Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh and Angkrish Raghuvanshi were seen enjoying the festivities, smearing colours on each other. Also present during the celebrations were members of the coaching staff, including head coach Chandrakant Pandit and spin bowling coach Carl Crowe. The joyous occasion showcased the strong bond within the team and the high spirits ahead of the upcoming season.

Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22 at the iconic Eden Gardens.

The Delhi Capitals squad, currently in New Delhi for their IPL 2025 preseason camp also celebrated Holi at their team hotel. The celebration came just hours after DC announced Axar Patel as their new captain for the new season.

The 31-year-old joined the Capitals in 2019 and has since emerged as one of the top-performing players for the franchise across the six seasons with his ability to step up to the occasion.

In the 82 matches he has donned the red and blue for the Capitals, Patel has scored 967 runs and picked up 62 wickets at an impressive economy of 7.09. Apart from being a live wire on the field, the all-rounder has also developed a special rapport with the Capitals’ and the Indian national team’s fans.

Punjab Kings team too celebrated the festival of colour Holi on Friday, during their IPL 2025 pre-season training camp at HPCA stadium, Dharamsala.