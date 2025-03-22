After Israel carried out airstrikes on dozens of Hezbollah rocket launchers and a command centre in Lebanon, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam warned of a "new war" as he threatened to renew military operations on the southern border.

Advertisment

In other news, President Donald Trump has instructed the US Department of Justice (DOJ) to impose penalties on lawyers and law firms involved in what he described as “frivolous, unreasonable and vexatious” legal action against the US government.

Click on the headlines for more

Lebanon warns of ‘new war’ after Israel’s retaliatory attacks kill two

Advertisment

After Israel carried out airstrikes on dozens of Hezbollah rocket launchers and a command centre in Lebanon, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam warned of a "new war" as he threatened to renew military operations on the southern border.

'Unreasonable and vexatious': Trump targets immigration lawyers with new DOJ crackdown on ‘frivolous’ lawsuits

Advertisment

President Donald Trump has instructed the US Department of Justice (DOJ) to impose penalties on lawyers and law firms involved in what he described as “frivolous, unreasonable and vexatious” legal action against the US government.

Nagpur violence: Maharashtra CM vows to recover cost of damage from rioters, gives ‘bulldozer action’ warning

Days after Maharashtra's Nagpur saw massive violence, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday (March 22) said that the cost of public property which was damaged during the violence, will be recovered from the rioters.

‘X’ gender? Don’t risk it: Denmark, Finland join list of nations warning transgender tourists heading to US

Denmark and Finland have updated their travel advisory for transgender individuals heading to the United States, joining several other European nations that have issued similar warnings in recent weeks following reports of troubling experiences at the US border.

Samajwadi Party MP calls Rajput king Rana Sanga a ‘traitor’; draws sharp criticism

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP from Rajya Sabha, Ramji Lal Suman, called Rajput king Rana Sanga a ‘traitor’, igniting a political storm and drawing strong criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). During a discussion on the Home Ministry in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, Suman, a former Union minister, referred to the 16th-century Rajput ruler as a “traitor”.



‘Distortion of facts’: Hamas slams US claim it 'chose war' over hostage release

Hamas has strongly rejected claims by the United States that it “chose war” with Israel by refusing to release hostages, accusing Washington of twisting the facts.

'Explain like a 15-year-old can understand': Trump govt sends warning to 10 highest-paid US consulting firms

US President Donald Trump's government has once again intensified its probe into federal consulting firms, including Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp and Accenture Plc, and asked them to describe their work in a simple language without using "jargon or gobbledygook," Bloomberg reported.

JD Vance 'most disliked' vice president in US, shows new poll

As the Trump administration has been taking stern actions since Donald Trump came back to the White House, Vice President JD Vance's approval ratings have taken a dip.

K-pop band NewJeans respond to court decision in legal battle with ADOR

Members of the K-pop group NewJeans have shared their thoughts on the court’s decision to grant ADOR’s injunction. The band had sued their agency, ADOR, seeking to terminate their exclusive contracts and perform independently. However, ADOR filed an injunction against them and won the case.

KKR vs RCB Live Updates: Virat nears 50, RCB - 113/1

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season is all ready for kick-off as defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.