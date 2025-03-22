KKR vs RCB, IPL 2025, Highlights: Virat Kohli scored his first fifty of the season, an unbeaten 59, but Krunal Pandya’s heroics with the ball in the first innings laid the platform for a comfortable win for the RCB over KKR in the IPL 2025 opener. On Saturday (Mar 22) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Bengaluru prevailed by seven wickets, as Rajat Patidar began his captaincy tenure with a victory.
KKR vs RCB, IPL 2025 Highlights:
KKR vs RCB at the Eden was always going to be a blockbuster, and it didn’t disappoint. Game one of IPL 2025 was a cracker but heartbreak for the home fans as KKR lost their first match of the season.
Sent to bat first after losing the toss, KKR lost opener Quinton de Kock inside the first over. Newly-appointed captain Ajinkya Rahane and Sunil Narine steadied the ship, with Rahane taking all bowlers to cleaners. He smashed the first six of the tournament, adding three more in his 103-run stand with Narine for the second wicket.
Though KKR looked like crossing the 200-run-mark at one stage, they scored 174/8 in 20 overs, courtesy of some brilliant bowling and captaincy from RCB.
Krunal impressed everyone with his clutch spell, picking three wickets for 29 runs, while others also chipped in with a wicket each. Seamer Josh Hazlewood grabbed two on his return to competitive cricket.
-
Mar 22, 2025 23:03 IST
KKR vs RCB Live Score: And we are done!
So we are done for the day as RCB beat KKR in the IPL 2025 opener at Eden Gardens in what is a bright start for the visitors.
Final Result
KKR 174/8 (20)
RCB 177/3 (16.2)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru won by 7 wkts
-
Mar 22, 2025 23:00 IST
KKR vs RCB Live Score: Kohli powers RCB to win
-
Mar 22, 2025 22:38 IST
KKR vs RCB Live Score: Virat-Patidar make light work of KKR
Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar have made light work of KKR bowlers as they continue to dazzle for RCB.
LIVE SCORE: RCB 162/2 (15.2) CRR: 10.57 REQ: 2.79
Royal Challengers Bengaluru need 13 runs in 28 balls
KKR 174/8 (20)
-
Mar 22, 2025 22:33 IST
KKR vs RCB Live Score: RCB near famous win
Well, the stage looks set for a big win for RCB as they look to put behind the dissapointment fo 2008 against KKR.
LIVE SCORE: RCB 143/2 (14.2) CRR: 9.98 REQ: 5.65
Royal Challengers Bengaluru need 32 runs in 34 balls
KKR 174/8 (20)
-
Mar 22, 2025 22:27 IST
KKR vs RCB Live Score: 50 up for Virat
Virat Kohli has reached 50 his landmark 400th T20 appearance as he continues to age like a fine wine.
LIVE SCORE: RCB 122/2 (12.4) CRR: 9.63 REQ: 7.23
Royal Challengers Bengaluru need 53 runs in 44 balls
KKR 174/8 (20)
-
Mar 22, 2025 22:19 IST
KKR vs RCB Live Score: Virat on fire
Virat Kohli is nearing his fifty as RCB move a step near to win in the opening contest of the IPL 2025 season.
LIVE SCORE: RCB 115/1 (11) CRR: 10.45 REQ: 6.67
Royal Challengers Bengaluru need 60 runs in 54 balls
KKR 174/8 (20)
-
Mar 22, 2025 21:16 IST
KKR vs RCB Live Score: RCB need 175 runs to win
RCB need 175 runs to win after a good comeback in the second half of the innings.
LIVE SCORE: KKR 174/8 (20) CRR: 8.7
Innings Break
-
Mar 22, 2025 21:05 IST
KKR vs RCB Live Score: RCB restrict KKR
RCB bowlers have made a good comeback after Ajinkya Rahane and Sunil Narine had given a good start to their innings.
LIVE SCORE: KKR 166/6 (18.1) CRR: 9.14
-
Mar 22, 2025 20:51 IST
KKR vs RCB Live Score: Russell falls after KKR reach 150
Andre Russell is back in pavilion as KKR lose sixth wicket in their innings.
Last Wkt: Andre Russell b Suyash Sharma 4(3) - 150/6 in 15.4 ov.
LIVE SCORE: KKR 150/6 (15.4) CRR: 9.57
-
Mar 22, 2025 20:27 IST
KKR vs RCB Live Score: Narine-Rahane gone
Well KKR have lost both Ajinkya Rahane and Sunil Narine in quick succession as RCB make a mini comeback.
Last Wkt: Ajinkya Rahane c Rasikh Salam b Krunal Pandya 56(31) - 109/3 in 10.3 ov.
LIVE SCORE: KKR 110/3 (11) CRR: 10
-
Mar 22, 2025 20:25 IST
KKR vs RCB Live Score: 100 up for the hosts
100 is already up for KKR as Narine-Rahane pairing is on fire at the Gardens.
LIVE SCORE: KKR 107/2 (10) CRR: 10.7
-
Mar 22, 2025 20:10 IST
KKR vs RCB Live Score: KKR dominate in powerplay
KKR have made a good start to their innings as they dominate the powerplays. Ajinkya Rahane was the star while Quinton de Kock was also good with the bat.
LIVE SCORE: KKR 68/1 (7.2) CRR: 9.27
-
Mar 22, 2025 19:26 IST
KKR vs RCB Live Score: RCB Playing XI
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Philip Salt(w), Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Abhinandan Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Romario Shepherd, Swapnil Singh
-
Mar 22, 2025 19:25 IST
KKR vs RCB Live Score: KKR Playing XI
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Kolkata Knight Riders Impact Subs: Anrich Nortje, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia.
-
Mar 22, 2025 19:04 IST
KKR vs RCB Live Score: Toss coming up as SRK hosts opening ceremony
So the fans are treated to an SRK show as Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 18 kicks off in presence of dignitaries and star names.
-
Mar 22, 2025 18:39 IST
KKR vs RCB Live Score: Toss at 7, but stars have taken over at Eden Gardens
From Shreya to Disha and now we have Karan Aujla who is mesmerising the crowd at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
-
Mar 22, 2025 18:23 IST
KKR vs RCB Live Score: Shreya Ghoshal takes centre stage at Eden Gardens
Shreya Ghoshal has kick started the IPL opening ceremony as the B-Town singer does what she does best. Fans are ecstatic and we are off to a great start.
-
Mar 22, 2025 18:08 IST
KKR vs RCB Live Score: What's on offer?
We are expecting fireworks at Eden Gardens as big names like Shahrukh Khan and Disha Patani are set to peform.
-
Mar 22, 2025 17:34 IST
KKR vs RCB Live Score: What is the weather like?
Rain threat looms large on the contest at the Eden Gardens between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru as both teams look to make a positive start. However, for now weather is clear and things look good to get underway.
-
Mar 22, 2025 17:21 IST
KKR vs RCB Live Score: Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025) opener between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) from Eden Gardens on WION. Follow us for all the live updates on the curtain-raiser contest.