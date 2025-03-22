KKR vs RCB, IPL 2025, Highlights: Virat Kohli scored his first fifty of the season, an unbeaten 59, but Krunal Pandya’s heroics with the ball in the first innings laid the platform for a comfortable win for the RCB over KKR in the IPL 2025 opener. On Saturday (Mar 22) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Bengaluru prevailed by seven wickets, as Rajat Patidar began his captaincy tenure with a victory.

KKR vs RCB at the Eden was always going to be a blockbuster, and it didn’t disappoint. Game one of IPL 2025 was a cracker but heartbreak for the home fans as KKR lost their first match of the season.

Sent to bat first after losing the toss, KKR lost opener Quinton de Kock inside the first over. Newly-appointed captain Ajinkya Rahane and Sunil Narine steadied the ship, with Rahane taking all bowlers to cleaners. He smashed the first six of the tournament, adding three more in his 103-run stand with Narine for the second wicket.

Though KKR looked like crossing the 200-run-mark at one stage, they scored 174/8 in 20 overs, courtesy of some brilliant bowling and captaincy from RCB.

Krunal impressed everyone with his clutch spell, picking three wickets for 29 runs, while others also chipped in with a wicket each. Seamer Josh Hazlewood grabbed two on his return to competitive cricket.