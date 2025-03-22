As the Trump administration has been taking stern actions since Donald Trump came back to the White House, Vice President JD Vance's approval ratings have taken a dip.

Vance, the 40-year-old vice president is the "most disliked VP" in the US history, according to a new poll published by Real Clear Polling this week.

Vance's favorability is lower than that of his predecessor Kamala Harris after two months into office.

Vance's current favourable-unfavourable rating is 41.7 per cent to 44.8 per cent, according to the poll.

It shows a net unfavourable rating of -3.1 percentage points for Vance, The Mirror US reported.

However, Vance's favourability improved after his heated confrontation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as his favourable-unfavourable rating increased from 42.4 percent to 48.0 percent.

This poll comes weeks after Trump was asked if he sees Vance as his successor, to which the US president replied, "No, but is he very capable. I mean, I don’t think that you know, I think you have a lot of very capable people. So far, I think he is doing a fantastic job. It’s too early. We are just starting."

As opposed to Vance, Kamala Harris began her tenure (2021-2025) with favourability often above unfavourable in early 2021, peaking near 50 per cent, though it later fell to a low of -16 percent.

While Mike Pence during his tenure (2017-2021) had a +5% net rating on Election Day 2016.

2008 nominee Sarah Palin began with a +21 per cent post -RNC but dropped to -2 per cent by Election Day.

Tim Kaine (2016 nominee) ended at -4%, while Dick Cheney (2001-2009) enjoyed over 60% favorability for his first 2.5 years (Gallup).

(With inputs from agencies)