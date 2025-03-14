US Vice-President JD Vance was once again booed in public, this time during a visit to the Kennedy Center with wife Usha Vance - who was appointed as a trustee by Prsident Donald Trump. The couple was there for a concert performance on Thursday (March 13).

A video on the social media platform X showed them entering the balcony of the building to see the performance.

As soon as they appeared, the crowd started to boo the couple but in response, Vance waved at them while drinking something.

The Kennedy Center erupts in boos when JD Vance takes his seat. Brutal.



h/t @Andrew__Roth pic.twitter.com/zyLLp0UIq2 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) March 14, 2025

Internet reacts

The internet seemed divided after the incident as some people were seen in support of the US VP while some criticised him.

"Has a VP ever been openly booed this vociferously less than two months into their tenure?" One X user wrote.

Meanwhile, another said, "Nobody cares about boos anymore."

"Democrats are so disrespectful. Getting old," wrote a third.

"I love how he’s just laughing about it," another internet user wrote.

Vance chased by Ukrainian protestors

This was not the first time Vance was heckled by public.

On March 8, Vance claimed he was heckled by pro-Ukraine protestors on a walk with his three-year-old daughter. Taking to X, Vance said some protestors followed him around and shouted at him and his daughter.

"It was a mostly respectful conversation, but if you’re chasing a 3-year-old as part of a political protest, you’re a s**t person," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)