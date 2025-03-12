Pakistan security forces have rescued over 100 of the 463 passengers held by "terrorists" after the Jaffar Express train was attacked and taken hostage at Bolan Pass in Balochistan. WION is bringing ground report from Pakistan.

Pakistan train hijack: Security forces rescue 104 hostages from Jaffar Express, 12 soldiers martyred



Pakistan security forces have rescued over 100 of the 463 passengers held by "terrorists" after the Jaffar Express train was attacked and taken hostage at Bolan Pass in Balochistan, senior Pakistan security officials told WION on Tuesday. Speaking to WION News on the condition of anonymity, the senior Pakistan official revealed that 20 terrorists have been killed during the ongoing rescue operation.

US Education Department follows Trump's directive to ‘put yourself out of a job,’ fires 50% staff

Donald Trump's Department of Education on Tuesday (March 11) announced sweeping staff cuts, reducing its workforce by nearly half in what appears to be the first major step toward dismantling the agency altogether. The move, which comes just six weeks into Trump's return to the White House, is part of Trump's broader campaign to shrink the federal government, a goal that has already seen thousands of civil servants dismissed across multiple departments.

US Vice President JD Vance to visit India with Second Lady Usha Vance: Report



United States Vice President JD Vance will travel to India later this month alongside Second Lady Usha Vance, Politico reported, citing three sources familiar with the plans.

Russia launches air attack on Kyiv hours after Ukraine backs 30-day ceasefire



Russia launched an overnight air attack on Kyiv, with air defence forces engaged in repelling the strikes, Vitali Klitschko, who is the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, The Guradian reported. There are explosions in both Kyiv and Kharkiv, the RIA news agency reports.

Bangladesh erupts in protests as rape crisis sparks national outrage

Bangladesh is gripped by turmoil as mass protests erupt following the brutal rape of an eight-year-old girl, now fighting for her life in hospital. Outraged students have taken to the streets, demanding swift justice and urgent reforms to tackle the country’s escalating violence against women. The incident has reignited public anger, with activists blaming patriarchal norms and religious exploitation for perpetuating the crisis.