US President Donald Trump couldn't help but laugh when he got distracted by his deputy JD Vance's shamrock socks that he wore during an Oval Office meeting with Ireland's Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Micheál Martin on Wednesday (Mar 12).

Advertisment

Trump was speaking about inflation, then all of a sudden, the vice president's shamrock-patterned socks grabbed his attention.

Also read: Iran receives Trump's letter delivered by UAE official days after US prez hints at 'final strokes' with Tehran

"I have to just speak of inflation," Trump told reporters before pointing at Vance's feet.

Advertisment

"I love your socks," the president told Vance softly, further asking, "What's with these socks?"

Vance laughed, but Trump was finding it difficult to move one as he again said, "I'm trying to stay focused, but I'm very impressed with the VP's [socks]."

Also read: 'Can do very bad things for Russia if needed': Trump says US officials en route to Moscow for ceasefire talks

Advertisment

Vance was wearing white socks with green shamrock prints, possibly to honour his Irish guests at the White House or for the upcoming St Patrick's Day.

The socks were clearly visible as his pants got moved a bit up his shins when he sat.

Later, Vance took to his X account and shared a video with caption, "I knew he'd comment on these socks."

Also read: ‘Won’t be abused any longer’: Trump vows to ‘win financial battle’ as EU, Canada slap retaliatory tariffs

Watch the video here:

I knew he'd comment on these socks 🤣 https://t.co/VNYxgF49Ti — JD Vance (@JDVance) March 12, 2025

Irish PM at the White House

Trump and Martin celebrated the enduring bond between America and Ireland at a Capitol luncheon. This annual event is held in honour of St Patrick’s Day. The luncheon was graced with elements of Irish culture, including bagpipe musicians.

Trump took the opportunity to honour the significant contributions of the Irish-Americans to US history, emphasising those who fought in the Revolutionary War and the Civil War.

Also read: ‘Safest, state-of-the-art, affordable’: Did Elon Musk hand Trump a ‘Tesla ad’ script amid stock plunge?

But the visit was not everything the Irish leader would have hoped for as he got a dressing down from Trump on trade and tariffs.

"We do have a massive deficit with Ireland," the US president said in answer to the very first question he faced with Martin, before going on to lambast the European Union in general.

(With inputs from agencies)