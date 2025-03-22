Days after Maharashtra's Nagpur saw massive violence, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday (March 22) said that the cost of public property which was damaged during the violence, will be recovered from the rioters.

Advertisment

The Maharashtra CM further warned that the assets would be seized if the cost was not paid.

Properties of people, who fail to pay the amount, will be seized and later sold for recovery, he said.

Fadnavis further warned of "bulldozer" action against the accused rioters.

Advertisment

Also read: ‘Attackers will be dug out from graves’: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Nagpur violence

"Wherever required, bulldozers will also be used,” he said.

Whatever damage has happened will be recovered from the rioters. If they do not pay the money, then their property will be sold for the recovery. Wherever required, bulldozers will also be used,” Fadnavis said, as reported by ANI.

Advertisment

Nagpur | On Nagpur violence, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "Whatever damage has happened will be recovered from the rioters. If they do not pay the money, then their property will be sold for the recovery. Wherever required, bulldozers will also be used..." pic.twitter.com/AhVS6Mp8Kx — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2025

Violence broke out in Nagpur city in India's western state of Maharashtra on March 17 after a group of people demanding the removal of the tomb of Aurangzeb, a Mughal ruler, allegedly burned a religious book.

Also read: Nagpur Violence: MDP leader Faheem Khan arrested for inciting clashes

Large-scale vandalism took place, a mob set vehicles on fire, and communal clashes reportedly occurred, after which a curfew was announced in the city.

Several police personnel, including three deputy commissioners of police (DCPs), sustained injuries, and multiple vehicles and homes were damaged in the clashes.

The Maharashtra CM on Saturday said that 104 people have been arrested for rioting based on CCTV footage, adding that more people will be arrested.

Also read: Violence breaks out in Nagpur amid Aurangzeb tomb row, Maharashtra CM appeals for peace

“Police action will be taken against those who are involved in the riots or are helping the rioters,” Fadnavis was quoted as saying by ANI. "Those who spread rumours on social media will also be made co-accused. 68 social media posts have been identified and deleted so far..."

The Maharashtra chief minister also said that reports of molestation of female constables during the riots are not true.

"Stones were hurled on female police constables, reports of molestation not true,” Fadnavis said, according to PTI.

“Those who attacked police during the arson in Nagpur will be dug out from their graves. Attacks on police are unpardonable. They will get the strictest punishment. We won't spare them,” said Fadnavis while speaking in the Maharashtra legislative assembly. The chief minister added that the situation in the city is calm now.

Also read: Aurangzeb tomb row: What's happening in India's Nagpur?

(With inputs from agencies)