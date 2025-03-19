Maharashtra Police have arrested local politician Faheem Shamim Khan, accusing him of being the key instigator behind the violence that erupted on March 17. The clashes followed protests against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb.

Faheem Khan, 38, is the city president of the Minorities Democratic Party and lives in Nagpur’s Yashodhara Nagar. His name is listed in the FIR related to the violence.

Khan had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Nagpur but lost to BJP leader Nitin Gadkari by over 6.5 lakh votes. Police claim he delivered a speech that fueled tensions just before the clashes began.

Authorities have detained 50 people so far, and a curfew remains in place across ten police district areas. DCP Rahul Maknikar assured that the situation is under control, adding, “The situation is under control. The investigation is underway. We have formed 10 teams. We have detained 50 people so far.” Meanwhile, a court has sent 19 accused to police custody until March 21.

Woman constable attacked during unrest

The violence turned severe in Nagpur’s Mahal area, where a group of rioters reportedly molested a woman constable and attempted to disrobe her.

The mob also hurled petrol bombs and stones at the police. The clashes broke out around 7:30 pm following rumours that a religious book had been burnt during a right-wing protest demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb.

Five FIRs filed

Police have registered five FIRs in connection with the violence. One report from Ganeshpeth police station states that a mob attacked police personnel, threw petrol bombs, and assaulted female officers.

