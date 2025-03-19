Residents of a small Gujarat village were shocked to see a sudden flash of light in the night sky on March 17, 2025. The incident took place in the Rankandhi area near Paiya Varnora village in Bhuj. People reported seeing a bright light that set the entire sky aglow for a few seconds.

The strange celestial event could not be pinpointed to a confirmed source. While some people speculated that it might be an alien sightings, others believed it was merely a meteorite. The visuals of the light in the Gujarat village were captured by CCTV cameras.

This is not the first such incident in Gujarat as reports suggest many more similar lights have been seen in the sky over the past few weeks in many villages of the western Indian state. Social media visuals show a bright light in the sky which then starts to move.

Asteroid or meteorite in Gujarat?

The light was seen at around 3:12 am near Paiya Varnora village in Bhuj and slowly came downwards. No scientific reason has been given yet behind the sighting but it was most likely a meteorite.

However, the villagers were left scared by it and panicked at the sight of the strange flash of light.

Meteorite in Karachi, Pakistan

Meanwhile, a similar scene was witnessed by the people of Karachi on the same night. A bright streak of light was seen blazing across the sky, with some suggesting multiple flashes were seen early Monday morning. People shared videos of the incident on social media showing the flash.

What was seen in Pakistan was reportedly a meteorite that entered the Earth's atmosphere. It occurred right after the Fajr prayers. Some reports suggested that it created a loud impact. Weather analyst Jawad Memon told DAWN newspaper, "On the night of March 17 at 2:43 am, a similar meteor was seen over the sky of Karachi and like thousands of others that have been spotted across the globe, it burned off over the skies of Karachi creating a streak of blue tone light during the burning process."

The meteors were believed to be a part of the Gamma Normids, a meteor shower that occurs at this time of the year. It typically starts from March 7 and lasts until March 23. Meteors from the shower can enter Earth sometimes, creating a dazzling celestial spectacle. The meteor shower is named after Gamma Normae, a star in the southern hemisphere's Norma constellation. The shower reported heightened activity on March 14 and 15.