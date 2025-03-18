India's External Affairs Ministry on Tuesday (March 18) slammed Pakistan over its remarks about Jammu and Kashmir, saying that Pakistan’s active sponsorship of cross-border terrorism is the biggest roadblock to peace and security.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Pakistan should vacate Indian territory under its illegal and forcible occupation.

"We note that Pakistan has once again made some comments about the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The world knows that the real issue is Pakistan’s active promotion and sponsorship of cross-border terrorism. In fact, this is the biggest roadblock to peace and security in the region," Jaiswal said while responding to the media queries on the comments made by Pakistan.

"Instead of spreading lies, Pakistan should vacate Indian territory under its illegal and forcible occupation," the MEA added.

This comes after the Pakistan Foreign Office commented on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks made in the podcast with Lex Fridman.

PM Modi said that "every attempt to foster peace with Pakistan was met with hostility and betrayal” and that he hoped that “wisdom would prevail on the leadership in Islamabad to improve bilateral ties.”

When asked about the conflict between the two nations and whether he saw a path to peace and friendship, PM Modi answered by recalling the painful and bloody partition of India in 1947. He said that while India accepted the partition, Pakistan did not choose to peacefully coexist.

He further said Pakistan is “an epicenter of turmoil, not just for India, but for the world”.

After PM Modi's remarks, the Pakistan Foreign Office blasted them, calling the comments "misleading and one-sided".

"They conveniently omit the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, which remains unresolved for the last seven decades despite India’s solemn assurances to the United Nations, Pakistan, and the Kashmiri people," the Pakistan Foreign Office said.

They further alleged that India was involved in fomenting trouble on Pakistani soil and accused India of “orchestrating targeted assassinations, subversion, and terrorism in foreign territories.”

