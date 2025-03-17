Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was reminded of his team’s forgetful Test series whitewash at home at the hands of New Zealand by his counterpart Christopher Luxon during his recent visit to New Delhi. In a video doing rounds on social media, Luxon jokingly talked about how he deliberately avoided talking to Modi about India-New Zealand cricketing results lately to avoid any ‘diplomatic incident.’

In the recently concluded Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand in Dubai, the Men in Blue emerged victorious by four wickets, bagging their third CT title and second ICC trophy in two years. It was also India’s second straight win over the Kiwis in the eight-team tournament in this edition.

However, New Zealand enjoyed its share of success over the Asian giants late last year when they whitewashed India at their home (3-0) in Tests for the first time. That Test series loss to the Kiwis dented India’s WTC Final 2025 chances, as after going down to Australia in the next series, they got knocked out of the race.

"I really appreciate that PM Modi didn't bring up New Zealand's Champions Trophy loss to India, and I didn't mention our Test victories in India. Let's keep it that way and avoid a diplomatic incident," Luxon said during his address in New Delhi.

— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) March 17, 2025

Kiwi veteran Ross Taylor was also in attendance and was left amused by the banter between the two.

'India won so much under Modi'

The Indian Cricket Team has been a force to reckon with across formats for the past decade. Although they failed to win trophies despite coming close to doing so several times, their dominance is there for everyone to see.

Lauding the Indian Team’s rise during Modi’s tenure, which has crossed ten years now, Luxon said, "During PM Modi's tenure, the Men in Blue (Indian cricket team) have been the most dominant side in cricket, most recently winning the Champions Trophy in Dubai against my men in black (New Zealand cricket team)."

“They broke many many New Zealanders' hearts in the process, including mine. I will be the bigger person and just say congratulations," Luxon said, as quoted by the PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)