India Prime Minister Narendra Modi has weighed in on the long-standing India-Pakistan cricket rivalry, citing India's dominant record in ICC tournaments as a clear indicator of superiority.

Advertisment

India triumphed over Pakistan in the recently-concluded 2025 ICC Champions Trophy group stage, steered by a brilliant Virat Kohli century, before eventually securing the title. Over the years, Pakistan has only managed two victories against India in ICC events—the 2017 Champions Trophy final and the 2021 T20 World Cup group stage.

Speaking on the Lex Fridman podcast that aired on Sunday (Mar 16), PM Modi emphasised the power of sports in uniting nations while acknowledging that results often tell their own story.

Also Read: From training champions to driving an auto: Gurumurthy’s story touches million hearts

Advertisment

"I think sports have the power to energise the entire world. They bring people together in ways beyond just the game itself. While I am no expert in cricket skills, those who are can determine the best team and the best players. But sometimes, results are enough to tell us who is better. Just a few days ago, India and Pakistan played, and the result spoke for itself," Modi said.

'Maradona was a true hero'

During his tenure, India has witnessed a significant push in sports development, with the country even aiming to host the 2036 Olympics. The prime minister was also asked about his pick for the greatest footballer of all time. He named two Argentine legends — Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi — as the best in history.

Advertisment

"In the 1980s, one name stood out—Diego Maradona. For that generation, he was a true hero. If you ask today's generation, they'll immediately say Lionel Messi."

India’s football scene is also gaining traction, with both the men’s and women’s teams making remarkable progress in recent years. “It is absolutely true that many regions in India have a strong football culture. Our women’s football team is performing really well, and our men’s team is progressing really well," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)