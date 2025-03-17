Bengaluru’s streets hold countless stories, but few are as inspiring as that of Gurumurthy, a former state-level table tennis coach who now drives an auto-rickshaw to make ends meet. His unwavering passion for the sport, despite life’s challenges, has captured the internet’s attention and inspired many.

Once a promising table tennis coach, Gurumurthy trained several state-level players, dedicating his life to nurturing young talent. However, due to financial constraints and unforeseen circumstances, he was forced to take up a job as an auto-rickshaw driver. Despite this drastic change, his love for the sport never waned. He continued coaching part-time, offering professional training to those willing to learn, even after a long day behind the wheel.

His story gained widespread attention when a passenger, amazed by his passion and expertise, shared his journey on LinkedIn. The post quickly went viral, with thousands expressing admiration for Gurumurthy’s perseverance and dedication. Many in the sports community, including former students and well-wishers, rallied behind him, hoping to support his return to full-time coaching.

Social media all praise for Gurumurthy

Social media was abuzz with praise for Gurumurthy, with netizens lauding his determination and resilience. His journey resonated with many, shedding light on the struggles faced by talented individuals who, despite their skills, struggle due to a lack of financial backing. The response has reignited hope for Gurumurthy, with people reaching out to help him find coaching opportunities.

Several organisations and sports enthusiasts have stepped forward, offering to assist Gurumurthy in setting up a full-time coaching academy. His dream is to once again train budding athletes, shaping future table tennis champions. For him, table tennis is not just a game but a lifelong calling, and he hopes to return to it fully with the right support.

Gurumurthy’s story is a testament to the power of passion and resilience. It highlights the importance of recognising and supporting talent, ensuring that financial hardships do not deter individuals from pursuing their dreams. As Bengaluru and the sports community rally behind him, there is renewed hope that he will once again do what he loves most—coaching and inspiring the next generation of table tennis stars.

