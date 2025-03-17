Amid the bustling pre-season preparations for the Indian Premier League, Karun Nair sat calmly in front of the media, clad in the blue and red of Delhi Capitals jersey. His demeanor was composed, his responses measured, and his eyes carried the quiet intensity of a man who had seen both the soaring highs and humbling lows of cricket.

Karun’s career has been one of stark contrasts. He became only the second Indian to score a triple century in Test cricket, an achievement that should have cemented his place in the national team. However, fate had other plans, and the doors to the Indian team seemed to close sooner than expected. Yet, the weight of being in and out of contention never crushed his spirit. Instead, it fueled an inner fire, a desire to prove himself again.

In the last domestic season, Karun Nair showcased the kind of form that reminded everyone of his talent. His batting was a spectacle—fluid, fearless, and composed under pressure. Match after match, he made runs with an ease that made it clear he was far from done. His performances were a testament to his hunger, a reminder to selectors that he still had much to offer.

'Feels great to be back in Delhi'

Now, as he returns to Delhi Capitals, he spoke with gratitude and excitement about the new season.

“It feels great to be back. Delhi Capitals have always been a special franchise for me. But this is a fresh start, a new opportunity,” he said while answering a question from WION during an interaction with journalists.



His voice was steady, betraying no signs of frustration about the years spent waiting for another IPL chance.

Asked about his recent run of form, he exuded confidence but avoided arrogance. “I have been playing cricket for a long time now, and it’s always about how you handle the ups and downs. These last two years have been crucial for me in terms of rediscovering my game and my hunger for runs,” he explained.

Despite the probing questions about his absence from the IPL and the Indian team, Karun remained unshaken. He knew his game, trusted his process, and most importantly, understood the importance of staying prepared. “I just want to go out there, enjoy my cricket, and contribute whenever I get the chance. There are no personal targets—just the goal of helping the team win,” he asserted, reflecting a mindset focused on the present rather than the past.

The return to Delhi, however, brought back memories. The last time he played for Delhi, it was under the name Delhi Daredevils. Now, years later, the name had changed, and so had Karun—older, wiser, and more determined.

As the IPL season loomed, Karun’s journey was a narrative of perseverance. He had nothing to prove to anyone but himself. He had seen the glory of scoring a triple century, the agony of being overlooked, and the grind of domestic cricket. Through it all, he had held onto the one motivation that had always driven him: Playing for India again.

For now, though, his eyes are set on the IPL. He is ready to seize every opportunity, to let his bat do the talking, and to remind the world why Karun Nair still belonged on the biggest stage.