During the International Masters League (IML) 2025 final held in Raipur, a heated exchange happened between India's Yuvraj Singh and West Indies' pacer Tino Best. The incident took place after Best completed his over and attempted to leave the field, possibly due to an injury concern. Yuvraj flagged this to the umpire, leading to Best's return, which escalated into a verbal confrontation. West Indies Masters captain Brian Lara and Ambati Rayudu intervened to defuse the situation.

Following the spat, Yuvraj responded by hitting a massive six off Best's delivery, reminiscent of his six sixes against England's Stuart Broad in the 2007 T20 World Cup after a verbal exchange with Andrew Flintoff. However, during a subsequent strategic timeout, Yuvraj and Best were seen reconciling, with Yuvraj playfully patting Best's back.

Watch the video here:

India Masters win

Coming to the match, Sachin Tendulkar rolled back the years with a scintillating knock, while Ambati Rayudu slammed a stylish fifty as India Masters dished out an all-round show to beat West Indies Masters by six wickets and win the inaugural International Masters League on Sunday (March 16).

The Indian bowlers, led by Vinay Kumar (3-0-26-3) and Shahbaz Nadeem (4-1-12-2), had earlier set the tone, restricting West Indies Masters to a modest 148/7 after Brian Lara opted to bat. In response, Tendulkar treated fans to a glimpse of his golden days, unleashing his signature strokes in his brief but memorable stay of 25 runs from 18 balls.

Ambati Rayudu (74 in 50 balls; 9x4, 3x6), on the other end, held on to anchor the chase before Yuvraj Singh (13 not out) and Stuart Binny (15 not out) sealed the chase in 17.1 overs.

In a Sachin vs Lara faceoff, the West Indies Masters looked set for a 180-plus total as Dwayne Smith (45 off 35 balls, 6x4, 2x6) took charge, while Lara played second fiddle opening the innings.

The duo were in top gear at 34 from 22 balls before Vinay Kumar halted Lara's innings. But they reached 52/1 in the powerplay, with Smith tearing into Negi for 15 runs in an over.

However, the left-arm spinner Nadeem struck at the right time, castling Smith with a delivery that skidded on as he played for the turn. Vinay Kumar was the standout performer, dismissing Lara (6) early and returning at the death to claim the prized wicket of their top-scorer Lendl Simmons (57 off 41 balls, 5x4, 1x6).

Despite Simmons' fighting fifty and a 61-run stand with Denesh Ramdin (12 not out), West Indies Masters lacked the finishing touch, setting the stage for Sachin's nostalgic masterclass and India Masters' emphatic title triumph.

(With inputs from agencies)