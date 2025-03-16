The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sent a legal notice to South Africa seamer Corbin Bosch for an alleged breach of contractual obligations by pulling out of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 and agreeing to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the impending season. The Proteas seamer signed up for Mumbai Indians (MI) as an injury replacement for seamer Lizaad Williams.

For the first time, the two franchise leagues will be played concurrently, with the IPL taking place from March 22 to May 25, while the PSL 2025 will get underway from April 11 to May 18.

After PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi picked Bosch in the diamond category during the PSL draft in January 2025, Bosch agreed to feature in the IPL for the former five-time winners.

Per the latest reports, the PSL franchises are keen to take some action against him, as they fear it could set a precedent for players signing up with the PSL and later switching loyalties (to the IPL). They also discussed the idea of banning such players right away.

"The legal notice was served through his agent, and the player has been asked to justify his actions of withdrawing from his professional and contractual commitments.

“The PCB management has also outlined the repercussions of his departure from the league and expects his response within the stipulated time frame. The PCB will not make any further comments on the matter,” a PCB statement read.

The statement, however, doesn’t specify the period in which the Protean seamer has to revert.

IPL 2025 to begin

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League will get underway in less than a week, with the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders hosting rivals Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the curtain raiser next Saturday.

On Super Sunday, four teams will be in action, with last season’s runners-up, SunRisers Hyderabad, taking on Rajasthan Royals and the two most successful IPL teams – Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings facing off in the marquee clash later in the evening.

