In a massive boost to the Rajasthan Royals, the Indian batting duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Sanju Samson have recovered from their respective injuries, making themselves available for the side’s curtain raiser against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday (Mar 23) in IPL 2025. Jaiswal and Samson are the first team players and key to the side’s success in the impending season.

Advertisment

While the attacking opener Jaiswal has recovered from his ankle injury, having already joined the pre-season camp, the skipper has also recovered from a broken index finger he suffered during England T20Is earlier and is likely to re-link with his IPL 2025 squad on Monday (Mar 17) after receiving the green signal from BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Also read | IPL 2025 | WATCH: Rahul Dravid joins Rajasthan Royals camp in crutches

"Samson is joining RR on Monday. He has cleared his fitness test for his batting at the BCCI's CoE, and now the medical team at the CoE is taking his wicket-keeping test as well before releasing him. Regarding Jaiswal, there was a small tear in his ankle. He underwent extensive rehab at BCCI's CoE before being released for the IPL," a source close to the information said in a chat with the Times of India (TOI).

Advertisment

Rajasthan Royals posted Jaiswal’s welcome video on its X handle.

JaisBall season has arrived 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yzgDBCcQvT — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 11, 2025

Meanwhile, Jaiswal, who missed out on India’s final 15 to mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, had to skip Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy semis against Vidarbha due to pain in his ankle, reporting to Bengaluru afterwards.

Advertisment

Rajasthan Royals’ IPL 2025 squad –

Sanju Samson (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Nitish Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kwena Maphaka, Kunal Rathore and Ashok Sharma

(With inputs from agencies)