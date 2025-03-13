Former India coach Rahul Dravid, who took on the job in the same capacity with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals, recently joined the pre-season camp in crutches. Dravid had injured his leg in a local cricket match in Bengaluru while playing alongside his younger son Anvay.

In a post shared by the Royals on social media, Dravid was seen on a golf-kart with his leg secured in a medical boot. The former cricketer then used crutches to move to the training area where he chatted with players including Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Have a look at the video below:

Dravid returned to Royals after serving the Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) in various capacities including National Cricket Academy (NCA) head, U-19 coach and senior team coach.

He called time with India board after coaching the team to their first ICC title in 11 years with a victory in T20 World Cup 2024.

Head Coach Rahul Dravid, who picked up an injury while playing Cricket in Bangalore, is recovering well and will join us today in Jaipur 💗 pic.twitter.com/TW37tV5Isj — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 12, 2025

Sanju Samson still not over Buttler moving out from RR

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson opened up about one of the toughest challenges he has faced—parting ways with explosive opener Jos Buttler ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Buttler, who joined the Royals in 2018, was a cornerstone of their batting lineup, scoring 3,098 runs in 83 matches at an impressive average of 41.84. However, ahead of the mega auction, Rajasthan decided against retaining the English star, opting to keep six other players instead. As a result, Buttler entered the auction pool, where Gujarat Titans secured him for over $1 million (₹15.75 crore).

Speaking to digital broadcaster Star, Samson expressed his deep bond with Buttler, whom he considers one of his closest friends.

Rajasthan Royals will kick off their IPL 2025 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.