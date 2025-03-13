Australia T20I skipper Mitchell Marsh has been cleared to play the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season which starts March 22. Marsh is coming back to competitive cricket for the first time since January after a back injury. Notably, Marsh had missed out on recently-completed Champions Trophy 2025 due to the injury. He will, however, only play as a batter.

Advertisment

Marsh's availability, as confirmed by the ESPNCricinfo, will be a huge boost for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The Aussie all-rounder was picked for US $400,000 at the IPL auction in November last year. Marsh being fit offers good news to LSG which recently suffered a blow after pacer Mayank Yadav was ruled out for a few initial games.

Also Read: IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson still not over...

At LSG, Marsh will reunite with his former Australia and Big Bash League (BBL) side Perth Scorchers' coach Justin Langer who is heading into the second season with the Lucknow-based franchise. Langer replaced India coach Gautam Gambhir at LSG last season when the latter moved to KKR and won them the season as mentor.

Advertisment

Apart from Marsh, other Aussie players namely Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc are also set to take part in the IPL. All three of them missed out the Champions Trophy just like Marsh because of injury and personal reasons.

The non-availability of big stars in the Champions Trophy costed Australia dearly as they were sent packing in the semi-final by eventual winners India.

IPL 2025 starts with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 22.

Advertisment

LSG play their first match on March 24 against Delhi Capitals (DC) where Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul will face their old franchises after the auction swap.

While Pant has been confirmed as the LSG captain, DC are the only franchise in league who have not named their captain for the upcoming season yet.