Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson opened up about one of the toughest challenges he has faced—parting ways with explosive opener Jos Buttler ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Advertisment

Buttler, who joined the Royals in 2018, was a cornerstone of their batting lineup, scoring 3,098 runs in 83 matches at an impressive average of 41.84. However, ahead of the mega auction, Rajasthan decided against retaining the English star, opting to keep six other players instead. As a result, Buttler entered the auction pool, where Gujarat Titans secured him for over $1 million (₹15.75 crore).

Also Read: WPL 2025: Indian batters fail to score as many runs as foreigners at own home? Numbers don't lie

Speaking to digital broadcaster Star, Samson expressed his deep bond with Buttler, whom he considers one of his closest friends. “IPL is not just about leading a team at the highest level; it also helps you build lifelong friendships. Jos and I shared a strong batting partnership over seven years, and letting him go has been one of the most difficult things for me,” Samson admitted.

Advertisment

'He was like an elder brother to me'

The Rajasthan skipper revealed that he still struggles to accept Buttler's departure, even discussing it with him over dinner during England’s recent tour of India. “He was like an elder brother to me. When I became captain, he was my vice-captain and played a crucial role in helping me lead the team. During the England series, I told him I still wasn’t over it.”

Samson also shared his thoughts on the IPL retention rules, saying that while they serve a purpose, they also break long-standing relationships. “If I could change one thing about the IPL, it would be the rule of releasing players. While it has its positives, it also means losing connections built over years. It has been tough for me, the franchise, the owners, the coaches—everyone at RR. Jos was family to us,” he added.

Advertisment

Rajasthan Royals will kick off their IPL 2025 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies)