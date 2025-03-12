The Women's Premier League (WPL) season 3 regular season is over with Delhi Capitals making it to the finals directly while Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants set to play an eliminator. Now that the Indian women cricketers have had enough exposure of playing in big games, the question arises - how did the Indian batters perform in comparison to their foreign counterparts?

In simple words, the Indian batters are still behind their foreign counterparts despite playing in home conditions.

In 20 matches played, the Indians have managed to outscore the foreign batters only eight times, while in one match the scores were equal. Rest of 11 times, the foreigners out-batted the home players. Have a look at the chart below to understand this:

Run scored comparison between Indian and foreign batters in WPL 2025

Talking about overall runs, the Indians have managed to score a total of 2,670 runs in 20 games, while the foreigners scored 3,358 runs—nearly 700 runs more.

On average, the Indian batters scored 133.5 runs in a match, while the foreigners scored 167.9—nearly 35 runs more per match.

The highest Indian players scored in a match were 230 runs in match 19 between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants, while the lowest they scored were 65 in match 16 between WP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians. In the same matches, the foreigners scored 109 runs and 220 runs, respectively.

As for the foreign batters, the highest they scored in a match were 296 in match 18 between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and the lowest were 109 in match 19.

Talking about runs scored at each position from opening to number seven, the foreigners again edge past the home batters. Have a look at the chart below to see the runs scored on each of the top seven positions:

Runs at each position by Indians and foreigners

The most runs scored by Indian batters are at number four—430 runs at an average of 21—while the lowest runs came at number six—205 at an average of 15.7—all across 20 games.

At the same position, the foreigners scored 430 at an average of 28 (number 4) and 164 at an average of 11 (number 6). As for the foreigners' highest runs, they scored 919 runs at an average of 65 at number three, while the Indians managed less than half: 412 runs at an average of 24.23.

The foreign batters scored lowest at number 7—137 at an average of 195, while the Indians scored 244 runs at an average of 17 at the same position.

The numbers clearly show that the Indian batters still have a long way to go before they can match up their foreign counterparts in the WPL.