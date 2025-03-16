Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin made a startling revelation ahead of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League. After rejoining Chennai Super Kings (CSK), where it all began for him in this cash-rich league, Ashwin, who’d be playing alongside his former India and CSK captain MS Dhoni, revealed that he invited Dhoni for his 100th Test earlier last year in Dharamsala (against England), wanting him to hand over the memento, but that failed to get materialised as Dhoni couldn’t make it.

Advertisment

Ashwin added he wanted that Test to be his last, but because MS failed to make it, he continued playing; after the third BGT Test against Australia at the Gabba in December 2025, Ashwin announced his international retirement.

Also read | ‘For me, it was about surviving,’ Hardik Pandya on fans booing him in IPL 2024

Ashwin said even though Dhoni couldn’t make it to his 100th Test, how he made up for that by bringing him to CSK was remarkable.

Advertisment

“I called MS Dhoni for my 100th Test in Dharamshala to hand over the memento. I wanted to make that my last Test. But he couldn’t make it. However, I didn’t think he would give me the gift of getting me back to CSK. It’s a much better one. So, thank you, MS, for doing it. I’m glad to be here,” Ashwin said during a book launch event on Sunday.

Further talking about his homecoming in the IPL, Ashwin said CSK is a wonderful place to be and that he’s happy to complete a full circle.

"Most importantly, I have come back to CSK not as someone who has achieved so much but as someone who has gone through the full circle and wants to come back here and enjoy just like before. It is a wonderful place to be," he added.

Advertisment

Ashwin’s return to CSK

After Rajasthan Royals decided against retaining him ahead of the mega auction late last year, CSK chased its former match winner, eventually bagging his service for INR 9.75 crore.

Also read | Massive boost for Rajasthan Royals as star Indian duo joins squad ahead of IPL 2025

Ashwin's return to the Yellow Army completes the famous trio of Dhoni, Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja, which once ruled franchise and Indian cricket, taking both to massive heights.

(With inputs from agencies)