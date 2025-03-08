IPL franchise Mumbai Indians have roped in South Africa all-rounder Corbin Bosch as a replacement for injured seamer Lizaad Williams ahead of the 18th edition of the IPL starting later this month. Bosch, who was a diamond pick at the January draft (for Peshawar Zalmi) ahead of PSL 2025, will have to forgo that deal to feature in IPL 2025.

Bosch, 30, was part of the Rajasthan Royals bench before but is yet to make his IPL debut. The bowling all-rounder, however, has been part of the MI family elsewhere, having won the third edition of the SA20 with the MI Cape Town in February early this year. He picked up 11 wickets in seven outings, guiding his team to their maiden league title.

Slotted in as the third bowling all-rounder in the team after captain Hardik Pandya and rookie Raj Bawa, Bosch will also have his Cape Town teammate Ryan Rickelton at the Mumbai Indians. At the franchise-based level, Bosch has played in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and now-defunct Mzansi Super League (MSL).

His overall T20 stats read 86 matches, 59 wickets at an economy of 8.38 to go with 663 runs, striking at 113.33.

Bosch made his Test debut during the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan in Centurion, where he created history by becoming the first player from the country to pick a four-for and put up a fifty-plus score on debut. His efforts in his maiden Test helped South Africa beat Pakistan in a close encounter and qualify for the WTC Final 2025 at the Lord’s (June 11-15) against the defending champions Australia.

Bosch then made it to South Africa’s Champions Trophy squad as an injury replacement but played just one warm-up game in Karachi.

Meanwhile, South Africa got knocked out of the tournament after losing to Champions Trophy finalist New Zealand in the semis.

(With inputs from agencies)