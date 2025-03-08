Pakistani speedster Mohammad Amir could land an Indian Premier League (IPL) contract in 2026 as he could join a rare club. As revealed in a talkshow, Amir opened up on his desire to play in the mega-rich league where Pakistan players are banned to play due to poor diplomatic relations. However, Amir could exploit a loop hole in the system and could play in the IPL 2026.

Advertisment

Mohammad Amir to play in IPL 2026?

“Next year tak meri opportunity ban rahi agar hua to kyu nahi (By next year, I will have the opportunity to play in the IPL and if given the chance then why not). I will play in the IPL,” Amir said on the show “Haarna Mana Hai", as reported by The Indian Express.

According to current IPL law, no player holding Pakistan passport is eligible to play in the IPL. However, a Pakistan-born player holding another country’s passport can be registered in the IPL auctions before a formal bid is raised by a franchise to purchase him.

Advertisment

Players like Sikandar Raza and Azhar Mahmood are good examples of Pakistan-born players who have played in the IPL after the ban came into effect in 2009. Both players now hold Zimbabwe and UK passports, meaning they were eligible to play in IPL.

ALSO READ | IND vs NZ Champions Trophy Final: All you need to know, check live streaming, head-to-head, stats, pitch report, squad

How can Amir play in IPL?

Advertisment

Amir’s wife Narjis is a UK citizen and the former speedster is hoping to get the same passport. In case this happens before the IPL 2026 mini-auctions which are set to take place at the year-end, then Amir can register as non-Pakistani player. If a franchise successfully bids for Amir, his road will be clear to play in the tournament.

Pakistani players have only played in one IPL season in 2008 before the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai led to friction between India and Pakistan. It was also the same year when India last toured the nation and have since avoided visiting the country.