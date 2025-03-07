IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy Final Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: India and New Zealand lock horns in the final of the Champions Trophy 2025 as the two nations compete for the second time in eight days. The Indian team will be high on confidence having beaten the Kiwis in the group stage. However, the form should be out of consideration as New Zealand have lost only once to India in an ICC tournament since 2003. Ahead of the mega-final contest between India and New Zealand, here are all the details of the Champions Trophy 2025 clash.

Where to watch the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy final on TV?

The India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy final will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy final Live Streaming online on OTT?

The India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy final will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Which stadium will host the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy final?

The India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy final will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time will the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy final start?

The India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy final will start at 2:30 PM IST on Sunday (Mar 9) with the toss taking place at 2:00 PM IST.

Champions Trophy Final: IND vs NZ Head-to-Head Stats

Overall: India 61 wins, New Zealand 50 wins, no results 7

Champions Trophy Final: IND vs NZ Pitch Report

Spinners should get good help at the Dubai International Stadium as India and New Zealand look to make the most of the conditions. The pitch has favoured spin bowlers so far in the tournament, so it will be interesting to see how it works on the match day.

Champions Trophy Final: IND vs NZ Weather Report

The contest should go ahead without any rain interruption as both India and New Zealand hunt for glory in the Champions Trophy 2025. The pleasant weather conditions should favour the bowlers, while the temperature would range between 25 and 30 degrees on the match day.

Champions Trophy Final: IND vs NZ Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy.