India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav has come out in support of Rohit Sharma after the recent controversy. Congress party member Shama Mohamed recently questioned Rohit's fitness and captaincy in a social media post. Mohamed, however, took down the post after severe backlash from across the country.

"As a captain, he has led us to four ICC events final, it is a big matter for the country. It is really big if someone plays this way for 15-20 years. I have watched him so closely, how hard he works during franchise and international cricket. He is right there at the top. I wish him luck for the final," Suryakumar said as quoted by news agency ANI on Shama's comment about Rohit's captaincy.

"India has been playing really well. If they continue to do so well, the final would be just another game. I would like everyone to perform well, from player number one to 15 and the support staff as well," he added.

India skipper Rohit Sharma is the first captain in the world to reach the finals of all the ICC tournaments. He achieved the milestone after India beat Australia in the Champions Trophy semi-final on Mar 4 in Dubai.

Before this, Rohit had led India to 2023 ODI world Cup Final, 2024 T20 World Cup Final and 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) Final as well. As for the wins, India won the 2024 T20 WC under Rohit while losing the other finals, both to Australia.

India will now face the winner of New Zealand vs South Africa from the second semi-final in Champions Trophy title showdown on Mar 9 in Dubai.

As for his form, Rohit has been patchy in the ICC tournament and has scored 104 runs in four games at an average of 26 but at a strike rate of 107 with a best of 41.