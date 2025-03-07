As India is set to face off New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday (Mar 9) in Dubai, Shreyas Iyer could be holding the key for Rohit Sharma-led team in the middle overs once again. Iyer has been sensational since 1 Jan 2023 in the middle over (batting at 4-6), scoring 1,100 runs at an average of 47.82 with a best of 128 not out and two hundreds.

He was part of both the ICC ODI tournaments which India reached in the final of - 2023 ODI World Cup and ongoing Champions Trophy. In both these tournaments combined, Iyer has played 15 games and scored 725 runs at an astonishing average of 60 with two hundreds and a best of 128 not out.

In the ongoing Champions Trophy, Iyer has scored 195 runs - the sixth highest overall and second most for India behind Virat Kohli's 217 runs.

Iyer has scored these runs in the Champions Trophy at an average of 48.75 with two fifties and a highest of 79. It is, however, the situations Iyer walked in to bat and then leaving the game firmly under India's control by the time he was out.

Iyer in Champions Trophy 2025

Iyer started the campaign with not much impact, scoring only 15 runs before getting out against Bangladesh, though India managed to chase down 229 easily. In the next game against Pakistan, Iyer, who scored 56, walked in with India at 100/2 and by the time he was done, India were just 30 runs away from the win.

In the next group stage match against New Zealand, he came in to bat when India were 22/2 and it soon became 30/3. The batter then added 98 runs for the fourth wicket with Axar Patel without losing the intent, despite a difficult pitch. After Axar was done, he added 44 runs with KL Rahul and was the fifth wicket to fall at 172, but made sure India stayed on course for a par-score. He contributed 79 runs in the match.

Come the semifinal against Australia, Iyer again walked in at 43/2 and added 91 runs for the third with Virat Kohli in a chase of 265 - his partnership with Kohli gave the team much-needed stability as India won the match by five wickets and cruised into the final.

With India's top three in sketchy form, Iyer will once again be in the spotlight during the final against the Kiwis in the repeat of the 2000 Champions Trophy title showdown.