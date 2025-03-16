At least 11 people were killed, including nine security forces personnel and two civilians, and 21 others were injured after a convoy of buses was attacked in Noshki on the national highway in Balochistan province of Pakistan on Sunday (Mar 16).

Police officials told WION that given the sheer magnitude and intensity of the explosion, the death toll is expected to rise. Three militants have been killed by the security forces, according to the Pakistan military spokesperson.

What we know about the attack?

WION learned that the strike was a coordinated attack by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) Majeed Brigade and Special Unit Fateh Squad. The BLA has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The buses were first hit by Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), followed by RPGs being launched. After this, a vehicle-borne IED or suicide bomber rammed into the convoy. The second and third buses came under attack with a VBIED and a direct rocket attack.

A counteroperation has been launched by the Pakistani military in which two BLA militants have been killed so far. The search and rescue operation is underway.

The convoy included seven civil hired buses and four security personnel cars and was travelling from Quetta to Taftan on the Pakistan-Iran border. They were transporting a detachment of Taftan Rifles to their Forward Coy Location from Quetta, which was led by a Lt Col in unmarked vehicles.

The buses were carrying 40-45 pax per vehicle, which were completely gutted and destroyed as seen in the footage released by BLA and the Pakistan military.

Baloch Liberation Army publishes the first visuals of the Noshki attack on the Pakistan Army's convoy.



(Source: BLA) pic.twitter.com/Sygiz9sdYS — WION (@WIONews) March 16, 2025

Violence incidents in region

The route, where the recent attack took place, has seen similar incidents of violence, including the Mustung bus bombing in 2014. A bus carrying pilgrims returning from Iran was attacked while it was passing through the Mastung District on the Quetta-Taftan Highway, killing at least 22 and wounding more than two dozen.

Pakistan train siege

The recent convoy attack comes just days after a passenger train was hijacked in the Balochistan province. On Tuesday (Mar 11), the BLA attacked the Jaffar Express and took over 450 passengers hostage. The Pakistani authorities confirmed on Wednesday (Mar 12) that they have concluded the train hijack operation, killing all 33 Baloch militants.

According to the Pakistan military spokesperson, 21 civilians were killed, while four Frontier Corps personnel lost their lives.

(With inputs from agencies)