At least 11 were killed and 21 were injured in a blast near the Frontier Corps (FC) convoy in Noshki on the national highway in Balochistan province of Pakistan on Sunday (Mar 16).

WION learned that among the 11 killed, nine belonged to the security forces. The death toll is expected to rise.

According to reports, the militant group Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack while giving a much higher toll. This attack came days after BLA gunmen hijacked a train with nearly 440 passengers.

Reports have said that the suicide bomber hit a passenger bus that was being guarded by FC troops.

As per a report by DAWN, Noshki Station House Officer (SHO) Zafarullah Sumalani said that the initial investigations suggest the incident was a suicide attack.

SHO Sumalani further mentioned that the evidence from the site of the attack suggested that a suicide attacker rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the FC convoy.

The injured were being shifted to the FC Camp and Noshki Teaching Hospital, where an emergency has been imposed.

Sarfraz Bugti condemns the attack

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the attack. "Those who play with the peace of Balochistan will be brought to a tragic end,” Bugti said in an official press release as per DAWN.

"Cowardly attacks cannot lower our morale. There is no place for terrorists in Balochistan, peace will be established at all costs," he further said.

The chief minister added, "This war will continue till every last terrorist is eliminated." He also added that everyone in Balochistan is indebted to those who shed their blood for this homeland.

(With inputs from agencies)