Indian national capital, Delhi saw cleanest air in years on Saturday (March 15), with the city recording an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 85, the lowest in three years for the January to mid-March period.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) confirmed that this was the first time in 2025 that Delhi had recorded a "satisfactory" AQI. In a post on X, the commission stated, "Delhi has witnessed a ‘Satisfactory’ AQI in March, for the first time in five years since 2020."

AQI levels and weather conditions

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), AQI levels are classified as follows:

0-50: Good

51-100: Satisfactory

101-200: Moderate

201-300: Poor

301-400: Very Poor

401-500: Severe

As of 7 PM on Saturday, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 80, while Alipur had the lowest AQI in the city at 48, which falls under the Good category.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted a minimum temperature of 19°C and a maximum of 33°C for Saturday, along with thunderstorms and rain. For Sunday, March 16, the weather is expected to remain cloudy with light rain, while temperatures are likely to range between 17°C and 32°C.

GRAP Stage-1 restrictions revoked

With air quality showing significant improvement, CAQM lifted the restrictions under Stage 1 of the Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP).

In an official statement, the commission said, "AQI of Delhi has shown significant improvement due to favourable winds, light rain/drizzling, and improved meteorological conditions prevailing in Delhi-NCR. The AQI of Delhi has been recorded as 85 for March 15, 2025 (in the 'Satisfactory' category). Further, the forecast by IMD/IITM also predicts AQI to mainly remain in the 'Satisfactory to Moderate' category in coming days."

The CAQM has urged all agencies to maintain these improved air quality levels and prevent a decline into the Poor category.

