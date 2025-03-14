Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Mauritius on 11–12 March was well-prepared, with the aim to give a notable boost to this vital relationship at a time of sharpening geopolitical competition in the West Indian Ocean region. It attempted to showcase and advance a special and unique relationship with multiple dimensions. Following a detailed dialogue at the highest political levels, the two governments decided to work for an ‘Enhanced Strategic Partnership’, backed by a close and deep people-to-people connect.



It is difficult to appreciate the visit’s significance without diving deep into the multi-dimensional relationship that has bound India and Mauritius for a long time. Instead, it is easy to wonder why Mauritius, a nation of 1.2 million people, matters to India, with its population of 1.4 billion, and vice versa. The answer resides in a well-crafted phrase hidden in the joint statement issued at the conclusion of Modi’s visit; it called the relationship “unparalleled given the shared bonds of history, language, culture, heritage, kinship, and values.”

Why the visit?

PM Modi was the chief guest at the National Day celebrations marking the 57th anniversary of the Independence of Mauritius. He also participated in this event a decade back, in March 2015. Last year, the president of India was the chief guest there. Having an Indian leader thrice at the year’s most significant state event within 10 years demonstrates the high importance that Mauritius attaches to its friendship with India. It also reflects the nation’s appreciation for the cooperation and support extended by India over the years. Clearly, the small island nation considers India “a time-tested and trusted friend.” Mauritius conferred its highest civilian honour on Modi – ‘The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean.’

On the other hand, in India, which fully respects Mauritius’ independence and sovereignty, this maritime neighbour is often viewed as ‘the Little India’, given the fact that about 70 per cent of its population is of Indian origin. But India’s friendship encompasses all sections of the society and is inclusive of all shades of political opinion. This consistency and continuity represent the bedrock of the bilateral relationship. Pinpointing the relevance of Mauritius to India, Modi stated, “Be it the Global South, the Indian Ocean or the African continent, Mauritius is our important partner.”

The Indian Ocean region is marked by increasing interstate rivalries, such as between the US and China and China and India, and by the rising interest and engagement of other powers, such as the EU, especially France, Russia, Türkiye, and Iran. In this scenario, India announced its vision SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) during Modi’s first state visit to Mauritius in 2015. During the latest visit, the PM decided to update and expand this doctrine meaningfully by announcing his vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions).

Experts will no doubt explain the implications of this new idea. Still, the essential meaning seems to be quite clear: both nations – India and Mauritius – plan to strengthen the security and development pillars by beefing up the latter’s infrastructure, such as on Islands, and by deepening cooperation “across all domains”, especially in new areas, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), Ocean Economy or Blue Economy, Fintech and more.

Modi noted that Mauritius has been at the heart of the SAGAR vision. Also, it is noteworthy that for India, committed to its Indo-Pacific strategy, the Indian Ocean continues to be the ocean of primary interest. India advocates a ‘free, open, secure and safe’ Indian Ocean.

Other outcomes

The joint statement, enticingly entitled ‘Joint Vision for an Enhanced Strategic Partnership’, records New Delhi’s view that Mauritius stands at the junction of India’s Vision Sagar, its Neighbourhood First approach, and its commitment to the Global South. It also underlines the key role played by Mauritius in advancing these policies for the common benefit of both countries.

This significant bilateral relationship stands on eight pillars: political exchanges, space and climate change, health and education cooperation, economic and trade cooperation, digital cooperation, defence and maritime security cooperation, regional and multilateral cooperation, and cultural and people-to-people ties.

Having completed numerous high-profile projects in Mauritius, like the Metro Express and a new Supreme Court building, Indian companies will now help construct a new Parliament. Both sides noted the benefits of cooperation in constructing the new runway and jetty developed with Indian assistance at Agaléga and its valuable role in providing humanitarian aid in a recent natural disaster. The people of Mauritius have especially welcomed India-assisted high-impact community development projects.

Economic relations have been placed on a firmer footing with the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (CECPA) in 2021. Mauritius’s role as a gateway to Africa, particularly in the context of the creation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), is appreciated by the Indian side. Besides, India runs substantial defence and security cooperation with Mauritius, symbolised by the presence of an Indian Navy ship and the participation of a military contingent at the Independence Day celebrations during the Modi visit.



Moreover, India constantly supported Mauritius in its struggle to regain sovereignty and control over the Chagos Islands from the UK. New Delhi has noted the overall arrangement under which Mauritius agreed to extend for 99 years the lease for the US military base in Diego Garcia. Regarding outstanding issues between Mauritius and the UK (and the US), India has promised support to Mauritius in its efforts to reach “a mutually satisfactory and mutually beneficial deal with its interlocutors”.



India is also pleased that the Colombo Security Dialogue has been developing well with the active participation of Mauritius. The Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), with its secretariat in Port Louis, will now have India as the new chair for 2025–26.



Finally, people-to-people cooperation has been flourishing to mutual satisfaction. “Mauritius is not just a partner country,” said Modi. “For us, Mauritius is family.” In a special gesture, India decided to give OCI cards to the seventh generation of the Indian Diaspora in Mauritius. The gifting and pouring of Gangajal from the recently-concluded Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj into Ganga Talao in Mauritius was a meaningfully symbolic gesture, underlining close cultural and spiritual links between the two nations.

Finally, the signing of eight agreements and MOUs was another tangible outcome. They covered diverse areas such as the use of local currencies for cross-border transactions, MSME cooperation, training of civil servants, sharing the White Shipping information, and cooperation in countering financial crimes.

Conclusion

Summing up the key features and results of the Prime Minister’s two-day stay in Mauritius, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, “All in all, this has been an extremely substantive and productive visit.”

This is a fair assessment, but it needs to be borne in mind that Mauritius has several other suitors and friends, some with deep pockets. New Delhi will need to be vigilant and generous to stay ahead in the game by nurturing this vital partnership with due care and creativity.





