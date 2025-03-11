Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be conferred with Mauritius's highest honour, The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean, becoming the first Indian to receive this award.

This will also mark the 21st international award conferred upon PM Modi by a foreign nation.

Mauritian Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam on Tuesday announced that PM Modi will be conferred with the honour.

Indian PM is on an official visit to Mauritius at the invitation of PM Ramgaloom.

PM Ramgaloom said that Modi is the fifth foreign national to receive this distinguished recognition.

"The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean' is very fitting for you, Prime Minister," he said during the event.

OCI cards to Mauritian PM, his wife

Earlier in the day, PM Modi handed over Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards to Mauritius Prime Minister Ramgoolam and his spouse Veena Ramgoolam.

This marks India's commitment to its diaspora and bilateral relations with the country.

The cards were handed over before the beginning of the community event, attended by over 3,500 people, including members of the Mauritius cabinet.

“It is a pleasant surprise for me and my wife,” Ramgoolam said after the announcement.

PM Modi also presented them with holy Sangam water from MahaKumbh in a Brass and Copper pot, superfood Makhana and a Banarasi Saree in a Sadeli box for the first lady of Mauritius.

Tomorrow, PM Modi is expected to sign at least eight Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in areas including community development projects, maritime security and culture.

(With inputs from agencies)