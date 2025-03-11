Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a 2-day visit to Mauritius at the invitation of Prime Minister Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam. PM Modi will be present as the chief guest for the country's 57th National Day celebrations. He will also be inaugurating over 20 India-funded projects.

Advertisment

Also read: Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, Mauritius FM Ramful says ties with India ‘special and unique’

The Indian prime minister received a grand welcome on his arrival, where he was impressed by the 'Geet-Gawai' performance. A group of women singers was seen engaged in the melodious Bhojpuri folk song. "One of the highlights was the deep-rooted cultural connect, seen in the Geet-Gawai performance. It’s commendable how the great Bhojpuri language thrives in the culture of Mauritius," PM Modi tweeted.

Memorable welcome in Mauritius. One of the highlights was the deep rooted cultural connect, seen in the Geet-Gawai performance. It’s commendable how the great Bhojpuri language thrives in the culture of Mauritius. pic.twitter.com/ou7YJMYoN8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2025

Advertisment

He added, "The way our Bhojpuri language is flourishing in Mauritius is going to make everyone proud. Deeply touched by the warm welcome from the Indian community in Mauritius. Their strong connection to Indian heritage, culture, and values is truly inspiring. This bond of history and heart continues to thrive across generations."

The prime minister participated in a sapling planting initiative, ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'. It was 'a tribute to nature, motherhood, and sustainability.' Lauding the Mauritius PM, Modi wrote, "His support stands tall as a symbol of our shared commitment to a greener and better future."

Deeply touched by the warm welcome from the Indian community in Mauritius. Their strong connection to Indian heritage, culture and values is truly inspiring. This bond of history and heart continues to thrive across generations. pic.twitter.com/kVjPhTixR8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2025

Advertisment

A release from the PM Office emphasised Mauritius' geographical importance: "Mauritius is a close maritime neighbour, a key partner in the Indian Ocean, and a gateway to the African continent. We are connected by history, geography, and culture. Deep mutual trust, a shared belief in the values of democracy, and celebration of our diversity are our strengths. The close and historical people-to-people connect is a source of shared pride. We have made significant strides in the past ten years with people-centric initiatives."

Further added, "I am confident that this visit will build on the foundations of the past and open a new and bright chapter in the India and Mauritius relationship."