New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Mauritius is underway, the 2nd visit of the Indian Prime Minister to the country in a decade. During the visit, PM Modi will be the chief guest at the country’s Independence Day celebrations on Wednesday, will hold talks with PM Navin Ramgoolam, sign a number of MoUs and inaugurate India-assisted projects among others things. But a significant aspect will be the outcomes on maritime cooperation. The overall maritime cooperation is part of Indian Govt’s “Security and Growth for All in the Region” (SAGAR) vision, something that was announced by PM Modi from Mauritius during 2015 visit. Detailing the past, present and future of the cooperation:

India at Mauritius Independence Day

Coinciding with PM Modi’s visit and Mauritius Independence day celebrations on Wednesday, INS Imphal is on its maiden visit to Port Louis. The ship will field a marching contingent, naval band and helicopter for the flypast at the National Day Parade at Champs de Mars. Commissioned in December 2023, INS Imphal will also take part in joint EEZ surveillance and exercise with Mauritius Coast Guard ships.

A longstanding tradition

The Indian Navy’s participation in Mauritius’ National Day is a longstanding tradition. Over the years, Indian naval ships, contingents, and aircraft have joined the festivities. In 2018, INS Tabar, a stealth frigate, visited Port Louis to take part in the National Day celebrations, contributing a marching contingent, a fly-past by Chetak helicopters, and a performance by the naval band. Last year, ships of the First Training Squadron, including INS Tir and CGS Sarathi, arrived in Mauritius ahead of the 57th National Day, with a contingent and helicopter participating in the city parade alongside the Indian Naval Band. Indian President Murmu was the chief guest during that time.

Maritime cooperation pact during PM Modi’s visit

During the visit, India and Mauritius will sign a technical agreement on sharing white-shipping information between the Indian Navy and Mauritius authorities. The agreement is expected to further enhance maritime security of Mauritius, safety of its trading corridors, and enhance regional cooperation in real-time sharing of data. Above all, it will enable Indian and Mauritius authorities to cooperate in preventing illegal activities, improve Mauritius’ maritime domain awareness in the region.

An allied MoU will also be signed between the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) with the Ministry of Earth Sciences and the Prime Minister’s office from the Mauritius side, which also establishes a comprehensive framework for cooperation on ocean observation, research and information management, and enhancing maritime zone management in Mauritius.

History of maritime cooperation

Both countries have had a history of maritime cooperation, in which Indian Navy has led from the forefront. Joint naval exercises, enhanced information sharing networks, and capacity-building have been the bed rock of the cooperation. The Indian Navy has helped in hydrographic survey of Mauritius by its hydrographic survey ship INS Sarvekshak. The survey covered an area of over 25,000 square nautical miles and provided the Indian Ocean country with large oceanic territory crucial nautical charts which are essential for safe navigation and resource management. Since 2003, the Indian Navy has conducted joint patrols of Mauritius’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), combating piracy, illegal fishing, and other maritime threats.

Naval assests

On 12 March 2015, a decade ago, Mauritius commissioned its first India-built warship MCGS Barracuda in the presence of Indian PM Modi. The vessel is part of the Kora-class, designed for a variety of missions including anti-piracy, search and rescue, anti-smuggling, and anti-drug operations. India has also supplied patrol vessels, Dornier aircraft and ALH Mk-III helicopters built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to enhance the maritime capabilities of Mauritius. India has also undertaken its refit, essential maintenance of Mauritian vessels in the past.

Maritime infra development

India helped in development of a 3-kilometre airstrip and jetty on Agaléga Island that has helped the country enhance its maritime domain awareness and operational reach. It was inaugurated by PM Modi and Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth last year. Infrastructure at Agaléga helped in providing much needed assistance and relief material when a region was hit by a cyclone. Delhi has also helped in Coastal Surveillance Radar System (CSRS) which has strengthened the country’s ability to monitor its waters.

India as the first responder

The Indian Navy has been the first responder for the country in times of destress, from covid to oil spills. During the Wakashio oil spill crisis in July 2020, when a Japanese vessel ran aground off Mauritius’ coast, leaking over 1,000 tonnes of oil, India was the first nation to act. Indian Navy ship INS Nireekshak supported salvage operations, including efforts to recover the sunken Mauritian tug “Sir Gaetan Duval”. Amid the covid crisis, India supplied Mauritius with 13 tonnes of medicines, 10 tonnes of Ayurvedic remedies, and an Indian Rapid Response Medical Team in April-May 2020 in which Indian Navy played a key role.

Importance of Mauritius

The country is located strategically in the southwestern Indian Ocean and has a huge oceanic territory - Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) spanning 2.3 million square kilometres. Mauritius plays a vital role in stability of the Indian Ocean Region, a region critical for global trade and energy routes. India has been activity supporting the country in developing its maritime capabilities.

