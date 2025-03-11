Former Indian Premier League (IPL) commissioner Lalit Kumar Modi on Tuesday (Mar 11) denied the claims of extradition notice against him, calling it “fake news”.

“What’s this so called extradition notice on me the media keeps falsely claiming. I have been out of India for 15 years travelling globally to all the countries that India has an extradition treaty with. Would I not know if there was an extradition notice out there firstly. Secondly would I risk going to such countries ? Thirdly if I went would not those countries take action.,” he said in an X post.

“This is called #fakenews. Keep shouting in your false news channels and media what u like as u know I alone can garner u more viewership. Go for it,” he added.

What’s this so called extradition notice on me the media keeps falsely claiming. I have been out of India for 15 years travelling globally to all the countries that India has an extradition treaty with. Would I not know if there was an extradition notice out there firstly.… pic.twitter.com/ubhCX3BR5w — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) March 11, 2025

Modi also posted a copy of a March 2017 report by Interpol that had denied India’s request for issuing a Red Corner notice against him.

Vanuatu’s PM cancels Lalit Modi’s passport

Earlier on Monday (Mar 10), he shared pictures of him in Vanuatu after the island country’s prime minister ordered his passport to be cancelled.

Modi shared the pictures on X with the caption, “Vanuatu a beautiful country. You must put on your bucket list. Away from all the pollution and noise. Truly heavenly country.”

Vanuatu a beautiful country. You must put on your bucket list. Away from all the pollution and noise. Truly heavenly country. 🏝️🇻🇺🐋🐳🐠🐟🐬🦀🦞🦑🐙🪼🐬#vanuatu pic.twitter.com/GTBZmHnkuL — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) March 10, 2025

Last week on Friday (Mar 7), he filed an application to surrender his Indian passport in the High Commission of India, London. He left India in 2010 and is known to have been living in London. Reportedly, he acquired the citizenship of the South Pacific Island nation of Vanuatu.

In an official media statement released by his office, Vanuatu’s Prime Minister Jotham Napat said, “I have instructed the Citizenship Commission to cancel the Vanuatu passport issued to Lalit Modi following recent revelations in international media."

“While all standard background checks, including Interpol screenings, conducted during his application showed no criminal convictions, I have been made aware in the past 24 hours that Interpol twice rejected Indian authorities' requests to issue an alert notice on Lalit Modi due to lack of substantive judicial evidence,” he said in the statement.

(With inputs from agencies)