New Delhi: Vanuatu Prime Minister Jotham Napat has ordered the cancellation of Vanuatu passport issued to Lalit Modi, an Indian fugitive currently based in the United Kingdom. In a statement, Vanuatu Prime Minister’s office said, "I have instructed the Citizenship Commission to immediately begin proceedings to cancel Mr Lalit Modi's Vanuatu passport”.

Advertisment

Lalit Modi, who was suspended by the BCCI amid allegations of financial irregularities, misconduct, and money laundering related to the IPL in 2010, had made an application for surrender of his passport at the High Commission of India in London.



Also read: CSK owner N Srinivasan rigged IPL 2009 auction? Lalit Modi makes BIG claims

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the development last week. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a statement said, “we are also given to understand that he has acquired citizenship of Vanuatu. We continue to pursue the case against him as required under law”.

Modi had applied for Vanuatu's Citizenship through its Investment programme.

Advertisment

Advertisment

The Vanuatu Prime Minister said, “as prime minister, we will not harbour fugitives or criminals. We have zero tolerance for those seeking to use our citizenship programme to evade justice. If that is your intention, I strongly advise you to look elsewhere”.

Facing legal scrutiny from Indian authorities, including the Enforcement Directorate, Lalit Modi left India and has been residing in London, claiming innocence. He remains a fugitive in the eyes of Indian law, with cases involving tax evasion and FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act) violations.



Also read: ‘Profit over passion’ - Lalit Modi slams ICC for $20,000 ticket price for India-Pakistan T20 WC tie

The Prime Minister of the pacific country said, “we acknowledge that the individual at the centre of this matter faces allegations that have yet to be proven in court, and we wish him well in addressing these matters. However, he will not be facing them as a Vanuatu citizen”.