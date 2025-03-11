Sudiksha Konanki - a 20-year-old Indian-origin student of the University of Pittsburgh - might have been kidnapped, her family has claimed. The student, who mysteriously disappeared, was on a spring break in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Last time, she was seen at a beach in the morning.

Although local authorities believe Sudiksha might have drowned after she jumped into the ocean, her family filed a complaint seeking further investigation and claiming that she might have been the victim of a "crime" or "kidnapping".

“While it is possible that Sudiksha drowned, there is a growing suspicion that there may be a crime, specifically the possibility of kidnapping,” her family said, WTOP reported.

'It’s four days...'

Sudiksha's father - Subbarayudu Konanki - said, “It’s four days, and if she was in water, she would likely have been strewn to shore."

“She’s not found, so we’re asking them to investigate multiple options, like kidnapping or abduction," he added, as per the WTOP report.

Sudiksha's father, along with her mother and two family friends, flew from their home in Virginia to Punta Cana after learning Sudiksha was missing. They have filed a complaint urging the Dominican authorities to take "immediate" steps to investigate their daughter's case. "Not only the possibility of an accidental drowning, but also the possibility of a kidnapping or foul play," they said in the complaint.

“Her belongings, including personal items like her phone and wallet, were left with her friends, which is unusual because she always carried her phone with her,” the complaint added.

The authorities said that investigators were questioning a “young man” who was last seen with her swimming at the beach.

(With inputs from agencies)