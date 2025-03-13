The cases of swine flu virus infections saw a sharp rise in Delhi and surrounding regions in the past few weeks with people complaining about symptoms including fever, sore throat, cough, headache, stomach troubles, joint pain and respiratory issues. A recent survey conducted by LocalCircles revealed that above mentioned symptoms are linked to swine flu (H5N1) and are reported to be present in 54% of households in Delhi.

Dr Suman Mitra, Internal Medicine, CMRI Hospital, told WION, "There has been an H1N1 outbreak in Delhi with more than 50% of households in the region having one or more of the habitats having flu-like symptoms." She also said that patients are from every age group, and every part of society.

Dr Ankita Baidya, HOD and Consultant - Infectious Diseases, Manipal Hospital Dwarka, New Delhi, told WION that in the last one month, a lot of viral fever cases were reported mostly among family members and office colleagues - meaning those living in close proximity. People, who came in contact with patients suffering from viral diseases, got similar symptoms.

Dr Baidya said, "People from the same office having more than 50% of the people attending the same office have similar symptoms of viral-like fever. We can say COVID like viral fever or influenza-like illness. We are seeing such cases in our OPDs (Outpatient Department) which have increased to more than 50% in the last one month."

What can be done to prevent the spread of such cases?

Dr Baidya said that it is important that all high-risk individuals like people who are old age, people who have respiratory disease, pre-existing lung disease, diabetics, heart patients, cancer patients and children, should be checked for respiratory viruses panel testing to understand which kind of virus it is so that proper timely intervention can help with better recovery of the patient.

Importance of maintaining hygiene

These are all respiratory viruses and spread from one person to another through respiratory droplets or droplet infections. So it is important to practice respiratory hygiene.

1) Somebody who is having symptoms at home should be wearing a mask till the patient is symptomatic at least.

2) Coughing and sneezing should done on tissue paper, which should be thrown immediately in the dustbin.

3) During social gatherings it is important at the individual level to take adequate action to prevent such viruses from spreading.

Experts have often said that building up immunity is also important, like taking adequate amounts of fruits and vegetables, antioxidants and diet. Maintaining a good amount of vitamin D and vitamin C intake also helps in building up immunity against these viruses.

Dr Mitra said that people need to be very careful when venturing into public places. When they are affected, try to protect others. One must maintain good hand hygiene by washing their hands repeatedly.

Furthermore, the usage of masks should be essential at this point of time when venturing out into the public or maybe congested places, availing public transport, etc.

"As a doctor, I recommend managing cases of flu with a more preventive approach than treatment-based. Since it is extremely infectious, prevention is more important or should be focused upon along with treatment part," Dr Mitra said.

Should we take paracetamol and antibiotics?

Dr Mitra explained that these patients are being advised to take paracetamols for fever and cough when required. She said, "We are not overzealously advising antibiotics because viral ailments do not necessarily respond to them. Antibiotics are only being used if we suspect that there is a bacterial superinfection or the patient is in the immunocompromised group that is mostly children."

"Even in such cases, we are trying to avoid antibiotics on people who are more than 65 and harbouring type 2 diabetes mellitus or hypotensive or they have pre-existing lung conditions," she said.