In a first, an Australian man became the first patient in the world to be discharged from a hospital fitted with a completely artificial heart. The man, who is reportedly in his 40s, received an artificial heart surgery after he suffered from severe heart failure.

Advertisment

The artificial heart, called BiVacor Total Artificial Heart, was given to him after he suffered from severe heart failure at St Vincent's Hospital Sydney last November.

Also read: Simple OneS electric scooter with 181 km range launched at INR 1.39 lakh

The BiVacor Total Artificial Heart is a groundbreaking medical device designed to replace a failing heart in patients with end-stage heart failure.

Advertisment

Also read: Astronomers find 128 new moons orbiting planet Saturn: 'Don't think Jupiter will ever catch up'

This artificial heart is made from titanium, ensuring high biocompatibility, corrosion resistance, and strength. The BiVacor Total Artificial Heart features a single, magnetically levitating rotor that pumps blood to the lungs and the rest of the body.

In a statement, St Vincent's said, "The patient holds the record for the longest time a BiVacor patient has gone from implant to transplant – a major step toward the future of artificial heart technology."

Advertisment

Also read: Russia-Ukraine war: US intelligence cut 'cripples' HIMARS, ATACMS missiles

With this innovation, the long-term goal is for patients to live with the device indefinitely without needing a transplant," the hospital added.

BiVacor Total Artificial Heart device has two separate pump chambers, each with a unique impeller design, allowing for efficient blood flow. Also, the device is powered by a small, external, and portable controller that exits through the stomach.

Also read: Monstrous structures '100 times higher than Everest' lie underneath Earth. Are they pieces of Theia?

The BiVacor Total Artificial Heart has undergone successful implantation in a first-in-human clinical trial, with the first patient receiving the device in July 2024.

The trial aims to evaluate the safety and performance of the device as a bridge-to-transplant solution for patients with severe biventricular heart failure.

(With inputs from agencies)