Bengaluru-based clean tech startup Simple Energy has introduced the Simple OneS electric scooter as an expansion to its electric two-wheeler range. At its ex-showroom price of INR 1,39,999 the Simple OneS targets a wide consumer base by providing high-end range capabilities within its price category.

This Simple OneS scooter enables 181 km extended-range performance to provide service for both rural and urban transportation needs. The Simple OneS electric scooter will be accessible through all 15 showrooms of Simple Energy situated in major Indian cities such as Bengaluru, Goa, Pune, and Hyderabad.

The Simple Dot One receives its significant upgrade through the new Simple OneS which brings greater distance capabilities alongside increased velocity and modern technology. The Simple OneS attains top-speed 105 km/h while its four riding modes (Eco, Ride, Dash, and Sonic) allows it to reach 40 kmph from standstill within 2.55 seconds. Powered by an 8.5kW PMSM motor with a 3.7 kWh fixed battery technology, the Simple OneS stands as both the fastest and longest-range electric scooter in its price segment.

The Simple OneS maintains the Dot One's sucessful design while presenting customers with color choices including Brazen Black, Grace White, Azure Blue and Namma Red. The scooter provides 35 liters of storage space underneath the seat while maintaining a supportive 770 mm seat height.

Riders can use the scooter's touchscreen dashboard which supports Bluetooth along with Wi-Fi and a 5G e-SIM for call management. Customizable themes are available alongside multiple app integrations with turn-by-turn navigation and the option for over-the-air system updates through the dashboard interface. The scooter's safety and convenience increase because of its Find My Vehicle, TPMS, regenerative braking, and Park Assist features.

Simple Energy stopped producing the Simple Dot One after releasing the Simple OneS to simplify its product range. Simple Energy dedicates its efforts to developing the Simple One Gen 1.5 and the Simple OneS.

Simple Energy recently launched the Gen 1.5 version of the Simple One, boasting an extended IDC range of 248 km, the highest in India. The company's next phase involves expanding its presence across 23 states with 150 new stores and 200 service centers.