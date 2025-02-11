Bengaluru-based Clean tech startup Simple Energy has updated its flagship scooter, Simple One. The Gen 1.5 version of Simple One comes with an extended certified range of 248 kilometres on the IDC cycle, up from the 212 kilometres range of Gen 1 scooter. With this, the EV manufacturer claims to have made the longest-range electric two-wheeler in the country. The new Simple One Gen 1.5 will retail at the same price as the Gen 1 version, i.e., INR 1,66,000 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

The updated e-scooter will now be available across Simple Energy showrooms for new customers, while the existing owners of Simple One will also get the latest features on their scooters via software updates. Key updates introduced on the Gen 1.5 e-scooter include multiple software improvements such as app integration, navigation, updated ride modes, park assist, OTA updates, regenerative braking, trip history and statistics, customizable dash themes, Find My Vehicle feature, rapid brake, tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB charging Port, auto brightness, and tones / sound.

The app integration feature provides real-time data, remote access, and ride statistics to the users. Riders can effortlessly navigate with built-in turn-by-turn maps, while customisable dash themes, auto brightness, and personalised tones enhance the overall riding experience. Apart from these, advanced features like regenerative braking improves efficiency, rapid brake and Tire Pressure Monitoring System add strength to the vehicle’s safety and ride control. New park assist feature, with both forward and reverse movement, adds extra convenience. The e-scooter retains some acclaimed features from the Gen 1 version such as rapid acceleration from 0-40 km/h in just 2.77 seconds and 30+ litres of under-seat storage.

Simple Energy has marked its footprint in key markets such as Bangalore, Goa, Pune, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Vizag, and Kochi with 10 operational stores and 2,500+ roll-outs. The company now plans to expand its presence across 23 states with 150 new stores and 200 service centres by FY26.