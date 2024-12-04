Delhi, India

The world’s largest maker of motorcycles and scooters, Hero MotoCorp, has unveiled VIDA V2 series of electric scooters. With a focus on creating an eco-friendly mode of mobility that is stylish, practical, and highly technologically advanced, VIDA V2 has been designed to be more appealing and easy to use.

The V2 series is offered in three variants - V2 Lite at INR 96,000, V2 Plus at INR 1,15,000, and V2 Pro at INR 1,35,000 (all ex-showroom Delhi prices post subsidy). The scooters power from a permanent magnet synchronous motor attached to the swingarm and produce a peak of 6 kW, 25 Nm of torque and achieves 0–40 km/h in 2.9 seconds (Pro variant).

The VIDA V2 also boasts an impressive IDC-certified range of up to 165 km per charge and offers IP-67-rated removable battery packs in three configurations: Pro: 94 kWh, Plus: 3.44 kWh, Lite: 2.2 kWh. Users can also charge their batteries to 80% in about six hours at home, while Hero’s wireless fast charging network, with more than 3,100 points across India in 250 plus cities, is also open to the public.

The VIDA V2 series comes in two fresh color options: Matt Nexus Blue Grey and Glossy Sports Red. Keyless entry, cruise control, re-gen braking and custom riding modes are just a few things that make it a much more convenient and versatile way to ride, while a finely tuned suspension means a smooth and stable ride.

Turn-by-turn navigation, vehicle telematics and battery status are all provided by a 7-inch TFT touchscreen on the scooters too, making rides even smarter and more enjoyable.

The scooter comes with a 5 years / 50,000 km warranty on the scooter and 3 years / 30,000 km battery warranty from Hero MotoCorp. Over 500 service touchpoints across India supports VIDA V2 series for a hassle free ownership experience. Speaking at the launch, CEO Niranjan Gupta said, "The VIDA V2 marks a significant milestone in our EV journey, delivering innovative solutions and unmatched customer value."