Respect, empathy, emotional support, safety, security, opportunities, and pay parity are some of the major points of conversation when we talk about feminism. What about health? Mental and physical health often takes a back seat for women as they prioritise other aspects.

On International Women's Day, let's talk about women and their health.

Some will be shocked to know that painkillers don't work as well for women as they do for men. This happens because women experience pain differently than men, hence, their response to treatments is also different.

Females experience more severe pain than men do. They are also more prone to suffer from chronic illnesses like osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia, migraine, and irritable bowel syndrome. In addition to that, there are chronic pain conditions exclusive to women and people assigned female at birth, such as endometriosis, interstitial cystitis, vulvodynia, and pelvic girdle syndrome.

Several studies have also found that many prescription painkillers like ibuprofen, steroids, and opioids aren't as effective in women as they are in men. See the irony: women experience more pain, and the medicines they think would work are less effective.

Painkillers for menstrual pain

Menstrual pain is a common concern for women. Pelvic pain radiating to the lower back and thighs and coupled with bloating, tender breasts, and fatigue—all disrupt daily lives and productivity.

To manage this discomfort, many women opt for quick relief through over-the-counter painkillers, particularly nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), unaware of the potential side effects of the medicines.

Dr Ranita Saha, cardiologist at BM Birla Heart Hospital, told WION, "Painkillers reduce the production of prostaglandins, hormone-like substances responsible for uterine contractions and inflammation that cause period pain. While NSAIDs effectively relieve cramps and allow women to continue their daily routines without discomfort, their impact on cardiovascular health should not be ignored."

Several studies have shown that prolonged use of NSAIDs can increase the risk of cardiovascular complications. NSAIDs inhibit a certain enzyme in our body that is naturally cardioprotective, and thus they create an imbalance between the pro-thrombotic and the anti-thrombotic factors in the body, leading to an increased risk of blood clotting and limiting the flow of blood.

Dr Saha added, "NSAIDs also increase the reactivity, the risk of platelet aggregation, and thus there is an increased risk of atherosclerosis, i.e., thickening or hardening of the arteries."

Women and pain management

A study revealed that women often face challenges in having their pain recognised, and healthcare providers also don't take them seriously. The study also mentioned that women are more likely to encounter scepticism regarding the "severity or legitimacy of their symptoms as a result of gender biases and cultural norms ingrained in the medical discourse about women's bodies and diseases over centuries".

These beliefs can contribute to healthcare professionals downplaying or attributing women's pain to psychological factors or hormonal fluctuations rather than addressing their underlying medical conditions.

Impact of painkillers on cardiovascular health

Increased Blood Pressure: NSAIDs can cause fluid retention and constrict blood vessels, leading to an increase in blood pressure, which puts additional strain on the heart.

Higher Risk of Heart Attack and Stroke: Studies indicate that long-term NSAID use, even in otherwise healthy individuals, can slightly increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes, particularly at high doses.

Impact on Blood Clotting: The drugs affect platelet function, potentially leading to blood clot formation. This can pose a significant risk for individuals prone to clotting disorders or those with a history of heart disease.

Kidney Damage and Fluid Retention: These medications can reduce kidney function over time, leading to fluid retention, which can further elevate blood pressure and increase the workload on the heart.

Risk of Heart Failure: The painkillers can also increase sodium and water retention in the body, thereby increasing the risk of heart failure.

Scope of conversation on women's health

The reach of discussions and conversations regarding women's health is somewhat limited to those with easy access. There is a need to make everyone aware of women's health at the grassroots level, as women's health in poor and underdeveloped countries is a critical concern since they often face significant barriers to accessing quality healthcare.

There's a need to improve access to quality healthcare services, including maternal and reproductive health services, which is critical to addressing the health needs of women in poor countries.

Educating women and girls about their health and providing them with economic opportunities can help empower them to make informed decisions about their health. Addressing the root causes of poverty and inequality is essential to improving the health and well-being of women in poor countries.