Women's Day 2025: List of India’s new age female entrepreneurs driving change
Produced by Tarun Mishra
As India marks International Women’s Day 2025, several female entrepreneurs are leading transformative change across industries, including luxury branding, contemporary art, sustainable fashion, and conscious living. Their contributions extend beyond business success, focusing on inclusivity, cultural heritage, and sustainability.
Sanya V Jain, co-founder of Smoke Lab, is revolutionising the lifestyle industry with a focus on sustainability. Her brand emphasises eco-friendly production practices, aligning luxury with environmental consciousness.
Sonalee Kumar, co-founder of The Communication Council, has played a pivotal role in shaping India’s luxury PR industry. With her expertise in branding and strategic communication, she has helped several high-end brands establish a strong market presence.
Ritu Beri, a renowned fashion designer, is blending Indian heritage with global fashion through Escape Goa. Her designs celebrate craftsmanship and cultural influences, making luxury fashion more meaningful and rooted in tradition.
Kanchan Sharma, through her leadership at Urbanic India, is driving workplace inclusivity and diversity. She has been instrumental in creating a progressive work culture that fosters equal opportunities and representation for all.
Rasika Kajaria is redefining the contemporary art space in South Asia through Exhibit 320. As a strong advocate for emerging artists, she curates innovative exhibitions that challenge traditional art forms and push creative boundaries.
Radhika Ghai, founder of kindlife, is leading the clean beauty and wellness movement in India. Her platform curates toxin-free, sustainable products, catering to the growing demand for conscious consumerism.
Annapurna Batra, COO of Newby Teas, is bringing a fresh perspective to the premium tea industry. Under her leadership, the brand has expanded its global presence while maintaining a commitment to quality and authenticity.
Pooja Singhal is preserving and promoting Rajasthan’s rich artistic heritage through Pichvai Tradition & Beyond. Her initiative focuses on reviving traditional Pichvai art, providing a global platform for artisans, and keeping India’s cultural legacy alive.
