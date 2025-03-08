In a world where ambitions are generally contained by reality, there are a few individuals who go against the odds and sculpt their paths. One of them is the story of Kalpana Saroj, a woman who achieved success from dire poverty and turned into a business tycoon whose net worth stands at about ₹2,000 crore ($112 million).

Advertisment

Nicknamed the first 'Slumdog Millionaire,' Kalpana's story is not only one of individual success but a ray of hope for women entrepreneurs all over India. With changing government policies and increasing institutional support, women startup companies are transforming the country's business scene, demonstrating that determination and vision can conquer any challenge.

Kalpana Saroj: A Journey of Grit and Determination

Born in 1961 to a Dalit family in Roperkheda village, Maharashtra, Kalpana Saroj was subjected to caste discrimination from a young age. Her father, a constable, found it difficult to support the family amidst financial struggles and social bias. She was married off at the tender age of 12 and sent to stay with her husband's family in a Mumbai slum. What was supposed to be a new beginning soon became a living hell of physical and emotional abuse from her in-laws.

Advertisment

Realising her misery, her father took her back home six months later. But going back to her village exposed her to constant taunts and humiliation. Desperate, she tried to kill herself but survived. This close-to-tragic incident was a turning point, and it sparked her resolve to alter her destiny.

Resolved to create a future for herself, Kalpana returned to Mumbai and began working as a tailor in a garment factory. Her talent and hard work soon paid off, and she gained recognition, but life dealt her another bitter blow when her younger sister died from a lack of medical finances. This setback only made her more determined to become financially independent.

She obtained a government loan, bought sewing machines, and established her tailoring shop. Through tireless work and 16-hour days, her business prospered. She then branched out into the furniture business and expanded her businesses gradually. Her sharp investment sense brought her to the real estate business, where she handled legal challenges and turned derelict properties into money-making properties.

Advertisment

Kalpana's fast-growing image as a bold entrepreneur attracted the ire of the staff at Kamani Tubes, which was a moribund metal engineering firm facing bankruptcy. Aching for guidance, employees approached her and asked for help. Kalpana took the challenge and recapitalized the firm, which became a going concern once more. Her work transformed Kamani Tubes into one of the industry's success tales in India.

Kalpana Saroj is a living example of determination and resilience. Recipient of the Padma Shri in 2013, she has come a long way from being a slum dweller to becoming a business tycoon. She broke social barriers and showed that no situation can stop a determined mind.

Women Entrepreneurs: A Growing Force in India

Kalpana's odyssey, though monumental in proportion, is indicative of the surging tide of women entrepreneurs in India. From technology and healthcare to sustainable fashion and fintech, women are making incredible strides across different industries. As per the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME), women own roughly 20% of all proprietary MSMEs in India, employing more than 22 million individuals.

But challenges remain. A 2023 NASSCOM report showed that women-led startups get just 7% of venture capital investments in India, indicating a wide gender gap. A Bain & Co. and Google report, 'Women Entrepreneurship in India—Powering the Economy with Her,' estimates that if supported, women entrepreneurs could generate up to 170 million jobs by 2030.

Challenges Faced by Women Entrepreneurs

Despite advancements, women entrepreneurs still have some major challenges:

Funding Gap: Gender biases among investment communities lead to restricted access to venture capital for women startups since most investors view them as high-risk ventures.

Limited Access to Mentorship and Networks: Most women entrepreneurs are deprived of exposure to strategic advice and business networks essential for development.

Regulatory and Structural Barriers: Inefficient business regulations, insufficient knowledge about government schemes, and bureaucratic barriers are some of the additional challenges.

Government and Institutional Support for Women Entrepreneurs

Seeing these issues, the Indian government has initiated several programs to assist women entrepreneurs and MSMEs:

Stand-Up India Scheme (2016): Provides bank finance of ₹10 lakh to ₹1 crore to at least one woman borrower per branch of a bank for establishing a greenfield venture in manufacturing, services, or trading.

Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP): A NITI Aayog initiative, WEP is a single-point access portal offering mentorship, networking, and business support.

Private Sector and Institutional Support

Apart from government initiatives, private players are also coming forward to empower women entrepreneurs:

Financial Institutions: Banks and NBFCs provide customized financial products to facilitate improved credit accessibility to women-owned businesses.

Incubators and Accelerators: Women-focused incubation and acceleration initiatives offer training, mentorship, and support to grow startups successfully.

Corporate Initiatives: Firms are introducing programs and grants aimed particularly at women entrepreneurs, promoting diversity and inclusion within the startup culture.

A New Era of Women-Led Success

Kalpana Saroj's transition from a humble tailor to a business tycoon epitomises what women can do when they are provided with chances. With gender inclusivity coming to the forefront in Indian business, women entrepreneur startups will lead the way for economic development and social advancement.

By creating an environment conducive to women entrepreneurs through holistic policies and institutional support, India can ensure diversity, innovation, and inclusive growth. Empowering women entrepreneurs is not merely about equity—it is a strategic step towards unlocking the country's full entrepreneurial potential.

Conclusion

The emergence of Indian women entrepreneurs, represented by Kalpana Saroj's success, highlights the strength of resilience, vision, and opportunity. Although systemic issues continue to exist, greater financial assistance, mentorship initiatives, and structural support are opening doors to a new generation of women business leaders.

For those who are struggling, Kalpana's experience is a reminder: Wherever you begin, your path is yours to create.