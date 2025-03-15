The Higher reaches of Kashmir Valley received fresh snowfall while the plains were lashed with intense rains over the last 24 hours. With Kashmir Valley witnessing driest winter season this year, the snow and rains have brought some respite among the farming community of the Valley. Tourists Areas like Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg received fresh snowfall bringing a lot of cheer among the tourists.

Due to the heavy snowfall across the higher reaches various schools and educational institutions were closed by the government in the northern part of Kashmir. Gurez, Machhil and Keran announced holiday for schools earlier today. Some of the Highways like Srinagar-Leh, Mughal Road, and Sinthan Top have been closed for vehicular movement.

The MeT Department has also said that the Temperatures have dropped across Kashmir Valley and by 2 - 3°C. The snowfall in Higher reaches and rains in the plains will continue for the next 24 hours. There will be improvement in the weather from Sunday (March 16) afternoon.

The administration has also advised travellers, tourists and transporters to follow admin and traffic advisory. Some of the roads in the higher reaches have become slippery and have been shut for traffic movement.

The MeT department has also advised the farmers to halt any farming activity till March 16. The government has also issued an avalanche warning in the snowbound areas of north Kashmir.

Multiple water bodies and springs had dried up due to no precipitation in the region. With January and February 2025 receiving negligible precipitation water bodies have dried up, also causing rampant forest fires. The recent bout of rain and snow has brought a lot of relief to the locals.