Abu Qatal, a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist behind several attacks in India, who is also a nephew of Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, was shot dead by unknown gunmen on Saturday night (Mar 15), media reports said.

Advertisment

According to the reports, Maulana Abu Qitaal, aka Abu Qatal, a key figure of Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and a resident of Kotli in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), was killed when he was crossing Dina near Jehlum on the Grand Trunk Road in Pakistan's Punjab province.

Also read: Donald Trump's 'decisive' military action against Houthi rebels in Yemen kills 15

He was travelling in a Toyota pickup truck when it came under attack, reports said.

Advertisment

A guard accompanying him was also killed, having succumbed to injuries, while another person was injured, said the reports.

Also read: Suicide bomb blast during Friday prayers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa mosque injures several, including JUI leader

Qatal was known for planning multiple attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and was named by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in its chargesheet for his involvement in the 2023 Rajouri attack.

Advertisment

He was a key conspirator in the June 9, 2024, attack on a bus carrying pilgrims returning from the Shiv Khori temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

Also read: Delhi breathes cleanest air in 3 years; AQI at ‘satisfactory’ level for first time in 2025

As per NIA's document, the case in which Qatal was named "relates to a heinous terror attack on civilians at village Dhangri, District Rajouri on 1st January 2023, followed by an IED blast the next day". Seven innocent people, including two children, were killed, and several others were severely injured.

The NIA document added, "Three of the charge-sheeted individuals are LeT handlers, identified as Saifullah @Sajid Jutt @Ali @Habibullah @Numan @Langda @Noumi, Mohd Qasim, and Abu Qatal @Qatal Sindhi".

While Abu Qatal and Sajit Jutt are Pakistani nationals, Qasim had exfiltrated to Pakistan sometime around 2002 and had joined the LeT terrorist ranks there, NIA documents noted.

Also read: Kashmir receives fresh round of snowfall leading to road closures, drop in temperature

NIA's documents mentioned that the investigation showed the trio had orchestrated the recruitment and dispatch of LeT terrorists from Pakistan to target innocent civilians, particularly from the minority community in Jammu & Kashmir, as well as security personnel.

The attacks were carried out under the directions of these Pakistan-based handlers, the documents added.

(With inputs from agencies)