United States President Donald Trump said that he has ordered a "decisive" military action against Houthi rebels in Yemen. The Iran-backed group said Sunday that US strikes had killed at least 31 people, including children. The group often targets shipping lanes in the Red Sea, claiming solidarity with the Palestinians.

Advertisment

The Houthi's Ansarollah media earlier claimed a death toll of nine, reporting strikes hitting the capital Sanaa as well as the northern Saada region.

Also read: ‘Sick degenerates’: Trump slams ‘fake news’ over claim Putin made US envoy Witkoff wait 9 hours

Trump said the US would deploy "overwhelming lethal force" against the group "until we have achieved our objective".

Advertisment

"They have waged an unrelenting campaign of piracy, violence, and terrorism against American, and other, ships, aircraft, and drones," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He further stated that US personnel were carrying out aerial attacks on Houthi bases, leaders and missile defences "to protect American shipping, air, and naval assets, and to restore Navigational Freedom."

Also read: 'Grandpa' Trump helps Elon Musk's son X to board Marine Force One

Advertisment

"No terrorist force will stop American commercial and naval vessels from freely sailing the Waterways of the World," Trump wrote.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) posted images of fighters taking off from an aircraft carrier and a bomb demolishing a building compound.

CENTCOM said that "precision strikes" were launched to "defend American interests, deter enemies and restore freedom of navigation".

Also read: Trump to revive his travel ban: 43 nations on the chopping block, including Russia and Iran

Houthis vow 'response'

This is the first US strike against Houthis since Trump took office in January as Washington warned Iran to stop backing the group.

The Houthis vowed that the strikes "will not pass without response," claiming solidarity with the Palestinians. "Our Yemeni armed forces are fully prepared to confront escalation with escalation," the rebels' political bureau said in a statement on the rebel Al-Masirah TV station.

After halting their attacks when Gaza's ceasefire took effect in January, the Houthis announced on Tuesday that they would resume them until Israel lifted its blockade of aid to the shattered Palestinian territory.

Also read: US expels South African ambassador Ebrahim Rasool, accuses him of hating America and Trump

In his statement, Trump focused on previous Houthi attacks on merchant shipping. But did not reference the dispute over Israel.

"To all Huthi terrorists, YOUR TIME IS UP, AND YOUR ATTACKS MUST STOP, STARTING TODAY. IF THEY DON'T, HELL WILL RAIN DOWN UPON YOU LIKE NOTHING YOU HAVE EVER SEEN BEFORE!" he said.

"Do NOT threaten the American People, their President... or Worldwide shipping lanes. If you do, BEWARE, because America will hold you fully accountable and, we won't be nice about it!"

(With inputs from agencies)