The US president Donald Trump was spotted with Elon Musk's four-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii on the White House's South Lawn on Friday (March 14). Trump helped X Æ A-Xii to walk up on the stairs onto the plane. In the video, Trump was departing for Joint Base Andrews on the Air Force One.
After this moment, he gave a speech at the Department of Justice. The video of the duo walking with each other went viral on the internet. One user taking to X wrote, "Donald Trump takes care of Lil X like a grandpa. Great duo!"
Elon Musk Joins In
The president was accompied by X owner Elon Musk, a senior adviser to the president who leads the Department of Government Efficiency. They were going to Palm Beach, Florida where Trump is expected to spend the time at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
Earlier, at the Joint Base Andrews, Trump was mistakenly hit on the face by the mike of a reporter, causing the moment to be recorded live and going viral.
