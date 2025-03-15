The US president Donald Trump was spotted with Elon Musk's four-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii on the White House's South Lawn on Friday (March 14). Trump helped X Æ A-Xii to walk up on the stairs onto the plane. In the video, Trump was departing for Joint Base Andrews on the Air Force One.

After this moment, he gave a speech at the Department of Justice. The video of the duo walking with each other went viral on the internet. One user taking to X wrote, "Donald Trump takes care of Lil X like a grandpa. Great duo!"

Donald Trump takes care of Lil X like a grandpa 🥹🫶🏻🩶

Great duo! pic.twitter.com/PEA3WJvJZJ — Pauline 🚀 (@justpaulinelol) March 14, 2025

Grandpa Trump and Lil X just strolling to Marine One earlier.



Cool moment.



pic.twitter.com/hNGjs5b1vG — The Outlaw Patriot (@outlawpatriotva) March 14, 2025

A video of Donald Trump and Elon Musk's son (X Æ A-XII) going to the Marine One helicopter went viral in the USA. pic.twitter.com/uzYAXbCN63 — Abhimanyu Manjhi (@AbhimanyuManjh5) March 15, 2025

Elon Musk Joins In

The president was accompied by X owner Elon Musk, a senior adviser to the president who leads the Department of Government Efficiency. They were going to Palm Beach, Florida where Trump is expected to spend the time at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Earlier, at the Joint Base Andrews, Trump was mistakenly hit on the face by the mike of a reporter, causing the moment to be recorded live and going viral.

(With inputs from agencies)